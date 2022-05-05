What is Crystal Kung’s Net Worth?

Crystal Kung Minkoff is a businesswoman, assistant director, and reality television figure from the United States. She became famous after appearing in season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a popular Bravo reality show.

According to the source, she is one of the most recent cast members who has received countless positive feedback from viewers as a result of her lovable personality. Crystal is the first Asian-American housewife to appear on the hit reality television show RHOBH.

Her present-day gaze created the historical past. Furthermore, Denise Richards and John Mellencamp Arroyave, the current solid members, have departed the band, and have been replaced by Minkoff and Sutton Stracke (TV Personality).

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Net Worth

According to Factual Intel, Crystal Kung Minkoff’s anticipated net worth in 2020 will be around $1 million.

Biography of Crystal Kung

Crystal Kung was born on June 23, 1983, in Harbor City, California, to an Asian mother and father. In 2021, Crystal Kung Minkoff will turn 38 years old. I’m not sure if this celebrity belongs to the zodiac, but she does have the Cancer solar sign, which is one of the most powerful water markers.

Cancerians are known for being devoted, inventive, passionate, and manipulative, among other qualities. The Moon is said to be their ruler, and white is their lucky hue.

Kung was one of many dedicated college students who continued their studies in Biology and History after finishing high school. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine, with a bachelor’s degree.

Wikimedia Commons – Crystal Kung Minkoff Homer Kung (father) and Stephanie Holappa (mother) are first-generation Chinese immigrants (mom). Homer passed away in March 2017 from natural causes.

Crystal is a descendant of Confucius (a prominent Chinese scholar and statesman) and the youngest child of her mother and father, according to the supplier. Jeffrey Kung, her older brother, was her childhood companion.

Jeffrey Kung is a well-known singer and radio personality in China. Her ethnicity is Chinese, and Homer and Stephanie did an excellent job of instilling pride in their children’s Chinese background. Confucius’ 76th and 77th descendants are said to be Crystal and Jeffrey Kung.

Career

Crystal Kung worked as an assistant director at the start of her career. Minkoff occupied this spot in 2008 with the film The Forbidden Kingdom. Her husband, filmmaker Rob Minkoff, and novelist John Fusco collaborated on the project. Jet Li, Michael Angarano, Jackie Chan, Juana Collignon, and others starred in the film.

The film was a huge hit, garnering a 6.6/10 on IMDb. She later worked as an associate director on Rob Minkoff’s comedy-crime film Flypaper later that year. In addition, Kung appeared briefly in the film as News Reporter #1.

This Asian-American celebrity is a successful entrepreneur who is passionate about her career. Crystal Kung Minkoff is a co-founder of Real Coco and has a role in the reality television series. She and her brother, Jeffrey Kung, co-founded the beverage company.

Real Coco’s best-selling items include coconut products such as espresso creamer, milk, water, and chips. Crystal Kung Minkoff made her acting debut in the film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on May 19, 2021.

Because she was the prominent Chinese or Asian solid as one of many leads on RHOBH, Kung’s appearance had a significant impact on the present. This series focuses on the real lives of many wealthy women in Beverly Hills, as well as how they manage their personal and professional lives.

Many distinct major solid members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 include Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Conclusion

Any Real Housewife must possess a few characteristics. They must have a sense of humor, a keen sense of drama, and, of course, be loaded (or at least pretend to be). To join the exclusive Bravo club, you’ll need a mansion, fashionable clothes, and private planes.

This is why Crystal Kung Minkoff, the latest “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, will fit in with the community in Los Angeles, as she has all of those traits as well as a famous husband, filmmaker Rob Minkoff.