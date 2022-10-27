Crunchyroll Showing Black Screen: What is the Reason and How to Fix?

The Crunchyroll screen going black while streaming material in the browser is a problem that has been reported by thousands of users. The video material is being played on browsers such as Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Apple Safari, and Opera, amongst others.

Even though the subtitles are displayed on the video player, the screen itself is still dark. The operating systems Linux, Android, macOS, Windows, and iOS are all susceptible to this widespread issue.

Why Does Crunchyroll’s Stream Go Black?

Over the past two years, there has been a rise in the consumption of OTT material, which has resulted in a great surge in demand. The production of music and movies both face a significant challenge in the form of piracy in today’s society. On a daily basis, a wide variety of independent and lesser-known artists are engaged in a battle against piracy, and OTT platforms are taking steps to stop it from occurring.

When trying to fix the Crunchyroll black screen in the browser, we have to look at more than one thing. Let me tell you a few good reasons why Crunchyroll doesn’t use the browser video player to watch the videos.

Over time, the default browser saves form data, which is what makes the problem.

The algorithm for the browser is designed to make the most of the CPU, GPU, and RAM so that the experience is as immersive as possible. When streaming video or audio, the browser’s algorithm for speeding things up goes wrong.

The Crunchyroll black screen is caused by bugs and glitches on the inside of websites.

Another cause is a bad network connection. If you connect the computer to a Wi-Fi network, it shouldn’t have any bandwidth limits.

Almost all users have at least one add-on in their browser, and I have two in Firefox. The browser add-ons don’t work well with the website’s algorithm, and when they fight, they hit each other. This is what causes the problem with the video player.

We have developed answers to the issues that have been raised in the form of solutions. To fix them, you do not require any additional tools that are not provided by them. When the procedures are applied in the correct order, it is possible to address numerous problems at once.

How to Fix the Black Screen When Streaming on Crunchyroll?

Most of the time, the black screen problem happens on Chrome and Firefox browsers for desktops. You can, of course, try the solutions mentioned in the mobile-class browsers, which may fix the problem. Chrome and Firefox are the two most popular browsers in this segment, so I chose them.

Disable Hardware Acceleration

Modern browsers have built-in hardware acceleration, which makes the experience more immersive. Websites have gotten bigger and started to offer more tools, products, and services online.

It’s hard for the browser to run web-based tools like movies, TV shows, pictures, audio, and more. The algorithm uses CPU, GPU, and RAM to load the software’s heavy files and give you a more immersive experience.

Hardware Acceleration can be turned off in your default browser. Let me show you how.

For Chrome

Open Chrome.

Copy and paste the (chrome:/settings/) command into the clipboard, then press the Enter key.

command into the clipboard, then press the Enter key. Click on the icon that looks like a drop-down menu next to “Advanced.”

Choose “System” from the menu that drops down.

from the menu that drops down. Uncheck the box that says “Use hardware acceleration when available.”

To finish the process, click the “Relaunch” button.

button. Start the browser and check to see if the action worked.

If you play the video content found on the Crunchyroll website, the video player won’t have any problems of any kind.

For Firefox

Open Firefox.

When you are ready, press the Enter key after you have copied and pasted the (about: preferences) command into the clipboard.

To access more customization choices, scroll to the bottom of the page and reject the option to “Use recommended performance settings.”

Remove the checkmark from the box labeled “Use hardware acceleration when available.”

Verify that the computer’s hardware acceleration setting is turned off.

It is not necessary to restart the browser in order for the new settings to take effect on the machine. Simply refreshing the webpage will cause the video player to immediately begin loading the video material without any problems.

Empty Form History From Browser

Even though I constantly use Private Mode when surfing the web, each session still consumes 100 MB of data or more. Since the vast majority of users always use the default option, the application has amassed a wealth of information over the course of several months.

Remove all cookies, cache, saved forms, history, passwords, etc., from the browser. Naturally, we won’t be messing with the browser’s saved bookmarks, and instead will follow my lead in clearing up the unnecessary files.

For Chrome

Open Chrome.

Put the (chrome:/settings/) command on the clipboard by copying and pasting it, then press the Enter key.

command on the clipboard by copying and pasting it, then press the Enter key. From the main menu, click “Security and Privacy.”

Click the button that says “Clear browsing data.”

When the layout pops up, choose “Advanced” from the menu at the top.

from the menu at the top. Choose “All Time” for the time range, and then choose all of the options.

for the time range, and then choose all of the options. To finish the process, click on “Clear data.”

I want you to make a note of the fact that in the process, both your saved password and your history will be deleted.

For Firefox

Open Firefox.

Enter after copying and pasting the (about: preferences) command to the clipboard.

From the main menu, choose “Privacy & Security.”

Click on the option that says “Clear data.”

Choose the first two options and then click on “Clear.”

Click on the button that says “Clear Now.”

Scroll down and click the button that says “Clear History.”

Click the “OK” button when a new window appears on the screen.

You have successfully deleted all of the saved form data in the Firefox web browser.

