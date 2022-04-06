Cruel Summer Season 2: Is There Going to Be a Second Season of Cruel Summer on Hulu?

Cruel Summer is a brutal show, but Freeform isn’t the same because it announced that season two will be arriving even before the season finale aired.

“Cruel Summer” is now Freeform’s most-watched show ever, according to Freeform President Tara Duncan in a statement to TVLine (via Deadline).

There will be some changes, though, and not just because Cruel Summer creator Bert V Royal has formally stepped aside from his role as showrunner. We have a lot of unanswered questions regarding Cruel Summer season two, so tell your mother to turn off the phone and turn on the modem because we’re about to call into all of the details you need to know.

Cruel Summer season 2 Cast: Latest Updates!

If season two follows the same plot as season one, we may anticipate the return of the majority of the series’ primary characters, including:

Kate Wallis is played by Olivia Holt.

Jeanette Turner is played by Chiara Aurelia.

Jamie Henson is played by Froy Gutierrez.

Mallory Higgins is played by Harley Quinn Smith.

Angela Prescott is played by Brooklyn Sudano.

Vince Fuller is played by Allius Barnes.

Ben Hallowell is played by Nathaniel Ashton.

Greg Turner is played by Michael Landes.

Blake Lee is the sole question mark in that cast because Martin Harris died in the first episode only to reappear in flashbacks. Given the nature of Kate’s trauma, her abuser may reappear in flashbacks or perhaps in her memories in season two.

What will happen in Cruel Summer’s season 2?

The ramifications of that twist will surely be felt in the future if season two picks up where season one left off. Is Jeanette afflicted with a mental illness? Will she ever feel horrible about leaving Kate in the cellar to rot? Will Kate be the one to find out? These are just a few of the many questions that Season 2 may begin to address, not to mention Kate’s future connection with Mallory.

Is this, however, how Cruel Summer will proceed? According to Deadline’s first report on the renewal, season two may “feature a fresh tale with the same cast or, in anthology style, use the device of two points of view using several timelines with a new ensemble,” while season three might “include a fresh story with the same cast.”

Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt could be replaced as the center of attention. We could also travel to a different era, albeit we’d miss the show’s kitsch 90s appeal.

It’s also possible that the same folks will return, this time with a fresh mystery to solve. Perhaps we’ll learn that Kate wasn’t Martin Harris’s only victim, setting off a chain reaction of grief and trauma that threatens to engulf the entire Skyline neighborhood.

When will Cruel Summer 2 Premiere?

According to executive producer Jessica Biel, Cruel Summer will return in 2022 with fresh episodes (yes, that Jessica Biel). While no official release date has been confirmed, we wouldn’t be shocked if Season 2 follows the same timeframe as Season 1, which means we may be back in Skylin as soon as April 2022.

Is There Going to Be a Second Season of Cruel Summer on Hulu?

Is It Possible That Cruel Summer Is Based on a Factual Story?

It’s a good thing that Cruel Summer isn’t based on any real-life occurrences. Because the program deals with a variety of topics such as envy, adolescent sadness, and the need for approval, it is usual for viewers to question if the series is based on true events.

Who Is Annabelle Cruel Summer, and What Is Her Story?

Cruel Summer is a Freeform series that includes the item, Annabelle. That weapon belongs to Martin Harris, who carried it to the basement the day before Kate Wallis was apprehended by the police and taken into custody.

Is Cruel Summer Available to Stream on Netflix?

Cruel Summer is not currently available on Netflix at the time of this writing. However, we are not certain that the high-school drama will ever find its way to the streaming service giant. For those who aren’t aware, most CW episodes, such as Black Lightning and The Flash, are available on Netflix around one week after the series’ season finale is shown on the CW network.