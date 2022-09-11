Cruel Summer Season 2: How Long Was Kate Wallis Missing?

The second season of Cruel Summer has been confirmed, and we’ve known about it since before the end of season one.

In a statement to TVLine in June 2021, Freeform’s president Tara Duncan said that renewing the show was an “easy decision.” This makes sense, since Cruel Summer is now the most-watched show in the history of the network, according to Deadline.

Not bad at all for only one time out.

But there will be changes, and not just because the creator of Cruel Summer, Bert V. Royal, has officially quit as showrunner. There is a lot of uncertainty about season two and where this show could go from here.

But there's always something fun about a mystery

So tell your mom to get off the phone and turn on your modem, because we’re about to dial into everything you need to know about Cruel Summer season two.

A Possible Release Date for Cruel Summer Season 2: When Will It Be on?

As of July 2022, there has been no news or confirmation about when season two of Cruel Summer will come out.

Yes, Jessica Biel is the one who is in charge of Cruel Summer. She has confirmed that the show will be back with new episodes in 2022. But it’s no longer on track with when the first season came out, which was in April.

In fact, they didn’t even start filming until that month (more on that later), so we’re now looking at the end of the year at best.

To be honest, we don’t know when the show will come back. But if Jessica is right and the 2022 schedule is still in place, we think they’ve been moved to a fall or winter release date. This means that it will be there in October or November.

Who Will Be Back for Season 2 of Cruel Summer?

Prepare yourselves, because season two of Cruel Summer has a whole new look.

We’re talking about a new plot, actors, and showrunner… everything. So, it’s likely that fans’ favorite characters from the first season won’t be back (unless there’s a twist we didn’t see coming).

So actors like Harley Quinn Smith, Froy Gutierrez, Chiara Aurelia, and Olivia Holt will not be back.

But what’s fun is that we have a whole new group of people to get to know and hate. The following actors have been confirmed to be in this season’s cast:

• The Goldbergs star Sadie Stanley as Megan

• newcomer Eloise Payet as Isabella

• Locke & Key’s Griffin Gluck as Luke

• KaDee Strickland (Private Practice)

• Lisa Yamada (All American)

• Sean Blakemore (Greenleaf)

• Paul Adelstein (True Story)

So, the bad news is that we’re leaving Skyline and going somewhere new. Yes, even the setting will be different in season two.

The next episodes will take place in a beautiful waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, but that doesn’t mean things won’t get very messy there.

A complicated love triangle will show how a teenage friendship grows and changes over the course of the show. And what’s more interesting to watch in a teen drama than a love triangle?

If there’s one thing that To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Riverdale, and The Summer I Turned Pretty have taught us, it’s that we all fall for them.

Dates are also being changed. In the first season, we saw three different timelines in the 1990s. This time, we jump ahead 10 years and see three different timelines in the 2000s.

We can’t wait until they all get their first iPod or portable CD player and try to figure out how to get around with an AOL account. What’s going on?

As the season goes on, we’ll see what happens when a mystery affects the lives of Megan, Isabella, and Luke, who is Megan’s best friend. We’ll also see how hormones and maybe a secret or two test loyalty.

Trailer for Cruel Summer Season 2: is There Any Footage From Season 2 Yet?

Sorry folks! Our good friends at Cruel Summer haven’t shown any new footage from the next season yet.

Season Two of “Cruel Summer” Takes Place in a New Town and Shows How a New Friendship Ends

Freeform’s official synopsis for season two says that a whole new story will take place in Chatham, an “idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest.” A June 17 production list from the Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia says that season two is being filmed in Richmond, a city in British Columbia near Vancouver.

Even though it’s now an anthology, some of the main ideas from the first season of “Cruel Summer” will stay the same. The summary says that we will see how a friendship grows and then falls apart, and we will also see a new love triangle that takes place around the year 2000 instead of in the late 1990s. Again, the story will be told from different times and points of view.

Iron Ocean Productions, which is run by Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, makes “Cruel Summer.” In season two, the show will have its third showrunner in two years. Tia Napolitano, who used to work on Shondaland, has been replaced as a co-executive producer on “Power Book IV: Force” by Elle Triedman, who used to work on Shondaland. When the first season was being made, Napolitano took over for the show’s creator, Bert V. Royal.

Conclusion

