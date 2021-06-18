Covit-19 | The United States has lifted sanctions against the Maduro government in Venezuela to fight the world

The United States on Thursday (17) allowed some transactions under sanctions imposed against the government of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela to facilitate the fight against Govt-19 in the South American country. (Learn more about the epidemic status among the Venezuelan population at the end of the report).
Without suspending the criminal proceedings imposed on Caracas, Joe Biden's government granted licenses to:
- Masks
- Respiratory equipment and oxygen tanks
- Vaccines
- Diagnostic tests
- Other types of hospital equipment to deal with health crisis.
Video: UN calls for end of sanctions on Venezuela in February
The UN has called for an end to sanctions on Venezuela
The Treasury Department said the decision was in response to a memorandum issued by Biden shortly after taking office in January, calling for a review of all sanctions that would "unnecessarily prevent" the fight against the epidemic.
"These new approvals will further support the important work of governments, international organizations, NGOs and private sector actors in providing assistance related to Govt-19," the Treasury said in a statement.
Washington, which does not recognize Maduro's re-election as a fraud, increased sanctions and diplomatic tensions against Caracas when the Socialist president took office for a second term in January 2019.
Tanks with the PTVSA logo at a refinery in Curaao; Photo Dated 04/22/2018 – Photo: Andrews Martinez Caesares / Reuters
The real ban on Venezuelan oil in the measures taken by the Donald Trump administration is crucial to the economy of the former oil power. Maduro calls US sanctions "a crime against humanity."
The U.S. Treasury said Thursday that the authorization would not allow Venezuela's military, law enforcement agencies or intelligence personnel to export any goods, technology or services.
He said there was no green light for transactions involving the state-owned oil company PTVSA or Venezuela's Economic and Social Development Bank (PANDUS), PANDUS Uruguay or other companies that own them.
Treasury sanctions restrict access to the U.S. financial system and prevent those involved from all assets within U.S. borders.
Meetings in front of a hotel in Caracas, Venezuela, were recorded this Monday (31) – Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria / Reuters
Last week, Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, said the $ 10 million $ 10 million allocated to Kovacs' global organization to access anti-Govt vaccines had been "blocked" by the Swiss bank, delaying the purchase process.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAO), which facilitates the purchase of antiviral agents against Govt-19 on the U.S. continent, highlighted Wednesday that the loan is awaiting cancellation.
With a population of 30 million, Venezuela is experiencing strong waves of epidemics that are a burden to health centers.
In addition to the health emergency, the country is mired in a socio-economic crisis that has deepened since Maduro came to power in 2013, causing more than 5.6 million people to flee, according to the UN.
