Cory Hardrict Net Worth: Check Everything About This Celebrity Here!

The American actor Cory Hardrict is perhaps best recognized for his recurrent parts in a number of television shows, including The Chi, The Oath, All American, and Lincoln Heights, amongst others.

The late 1990s saw the beginning of Cory’s television career, during which he had a number of guest appearances on several weekly prime-time shows such as Felicity, Once and Again, and City of Angels.

Then, in 1999, he made one of his first appearances in a feature picture, which was the romantic comedy Never Been Kissed, starring Drew Barrymore. In addition to this, Cory is well-known for his cinematic work, which includes American Sniper (2014), Brotherly Love (2015) on Netflix, and the film All Eyez on Me based on Tupac Shakur (2017).

Additionally, Cory made news in 2008 when he tied the knot with actress Tia Mowry. However, in September of 2022, after being married for a total of 14 years, Tia filed for divorce.

The Career of Cory Hardrict

Cory was able to gain roles in local print advertising, commercials, and TV shows thanks to the growth of the local film industry and reality television sector during his teenage years. Productions arrived in Chicago from Los Angeles at this time period.

Following an open audition, Oprah Winfrey’s production company decided to cast him in the film There Are No Children Here.

Cory made his debut in the film industry with the movie Never Been Kissed. After that, he accepted a modest role in the drama Crazy/Beautiful and in two sequels to the franchise Return of the Living Dead.

He made a cameo appearance as a child in the 1997 episode of the WB comedy Smart Guy, which starred his brother-in-law Tahj Mowry. After that, in 2006, Cory appeared in the film Driftwood as a minor supporting character in another eerie thriller.

In spite of the fact that he was cast in the indie horror movie Hollywood Horror alongside Tia and her identical twin sister, he worked a few other jobs to help pay the rent. This is a common practice among young actors. During this time, he met the woman who would eventually become his wife. She was at the height of her career thanks to the success of her sitcom.

After that, Cory went on to appear in a number of well-known television shows over the course of several decades. Some of these shows include Felicity and Angel, both on The WB; Chicago Hope, Boston Public; The District; The Shield; CSI: Miami; CSI; ER; Heroes; and NYPD Blue, all on network television; and CSI: New York.

Breakthrough

Cory appeared on multiple occasions as the character Luc in the Freeform program Lincoln Heights throughout the years 2007 and 2008. He made an appearance in the film American Sniper in 2015, and from 2018 to 2019, he was in all 18 episodes of the gritty police drama The Oath, which airs on Crackle.

From the years 2020 through 2022, Cory portrayed Coach Marcus Turner on the television show All American: Homecoming, which aired on The WB. In addition to that, he has been a producer on a number of movies, including Neighborhood Watch, Destined, The Outpost, and Karen.

Cory made a cameo appearance in the music video for Nicki Minaj’s track “Do We Have a Problem,” which was released in February 2022. It was rumored that in 2022, Cory would create his first feature picture, titled Conmen, under the banner of his production company, Hardcore Films.

Personal Life of Cory Hardrict

Cory married well-known actress Tia Mowry in 2008. They have two children, Cree Hardrict and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict. In 1999, they met when they were both in the movie Hollywood Horror. Even though they fell in love after Tia saw Cory at a bus stop and offered to drive him home. Cory and Tia Mowry were together for six years before they got engaged on Christmas Day 2006.

After 14 years of marriage, Tia filed for a divorce from her husband, saying that they couldn’t work out their differences. Tia later confirmed the news on Instagram, where she put a photo of herself and her longtime love with an honest caption.

Net Worth of Cory Hardrict

It is thought that Cory Hardrict will have a net worth of $3 million in 2022. Cory is said to make $520,000 a year from acting and making movies. Since the 1990s, when he first started acting, he has been in a lot of movies and TV shows, such as American Sniper, He’s Just Not That Into You, Lincoln Heights, and All Eyez on Me. As an actor, Cory has been in more than 79 movies and TV shows.

Early Life of Cory Hardrict

Cory Hardrict was born to Nick Hardrict and Paulette Crankare on November 9, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicagoan’s mother died of leukemia when he was in high school.’

Cory went to Bloom High School and College in Chicago, Illinois, USA, and got his diploma from there. In honor of her mother, he kept pursuing his dream of being an actor and then moved from Chicago to Inglewood to become an actor.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cory Hardrict Famous for?

In the movie Hollywood Horror, Hardrict acted with his wife Tia Mowry and her twin sister Tamera Mowry. Later that year, he was in the romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You and the drama Dough Boys.

What is Cory Hardrict Doing Now?

He started a company that makes movies.

On January 19, 2022, Deadline reported that Hardrict’s company, Hardcore Films, was going to make its first movie, Conmen.

