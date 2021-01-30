Corporate executives are reaping millions from the Reddit stock craze

Share prices of GameStop, BlackBerry and other companies generate “yolo” salaries for some members Reddit Wall Street Bets Forum Corporate locals are also getting a fall.

Since January 1, executives of BlackBerry and GameStop have been selling shares, holding a total of more than 22 million shares in cash. Of late, they have received a huge boost from the loose alliance of amateur traders on social media, who have been constantly bidding for shares of companies, at least some of whom have declared it their mission to divert profits from Wall Street to Main Street. .

There is no allegation that improper internal trade is linked to any trade. Many experts have found no evidence that corporate insiders and executives who recently sold shares of CBS Moneywatch, GameStop and BlackBerry made any mistakes.

However, someone familiar with the share sale told CBS Moneywatch that GameStop has moved in recent days to prevent executives and locals from selling additional shares.

Executives and insiders are leaving at the same time, with Wall Street Bets participants urging their members to take stock. Robinhood, a popular trading app among Wall Street Bets investors, this week Traders were temporarily banned From buying additional shares of Gamestop. There was a ban Slightly elevated Friday.

Executives tend to trade stocks through pre-arranged schemes to avoid any appearance of having traded inside information, which is illegal. But notes on recent trades Filed Executives submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not say whether the recent share sale on both BlackBerry and GameStop took place through these so-called 10b5-1 plans. It states that no trade is planned in advance.

“Pay for Luck”

Perhaps most importantly, stock options and other stock subsidies should link executives with other investors – in short, corporate leaders should be paid for their performance in building potential companies over the long term. Understanding what many see as irresponsible speculation driven by social media illustrates the issues of how senior executives are being compensated, experts told CBS Moneywatch.

“This is the payoff for luck,” said Benjamin Coles, professor of finance at the Mendoza Business College at the University of Notre Dame.

Last week, three BlackBerry executives acquired nearly $ 1.7 million worth of shares in the company. One of the executives, BlackBerry CEO Steve Roy, has sold all of his shares in the company, although he has unsecured options that could turn into shares in the future.

Shares of BlackBerry traded at around 50.550 before becoming the talk of the town on Wall Street Bets. At that price, the shares of the three executives would have been worth about 700 700,000. But the hysteria driven by the Wall Street Bets added $ 1 million to the combined value of their shares.



Gamestop stock rises as trading resumes 08:47

Wall Street Bets rebels could trigger an even bigger fallout for BlackBerry CEO John Chen. Under his compensation package for joining the software company in 2018, Chen could receive a one-time $ 90 million cash bonus if shares of BlackBerry traded above $ 30 for 10 consecutive days at any time by the end of 2026.

On Wednesday, shares of BlackBerry, which had lost more than $ 800 million in its last four quarters, came close to the $ 30 number and hit $ 25, although they retreated around $ 14.

BlackBerry did not respond to a request for comment on the sale of executive stock. But a BlackBerry spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that executives had sold their shares during a window in which traders were allowed.

Million 20 million rich

The bank accounts of four directors of the complex retailer Gamestop have also benefited from credit routers. GameStop has lost nearly $ 1.6 billion in the last three years. Its sales have recently fallen by 30%, and it is in the process of closing 1,000 or 20% of all its stores. Shares of the company, however, have risen from about $ 17 at the beginning of the year to 5 315 on Friday.

Since the beginning of this year, four members of Gamestop’s board of directors have received $ 20 million from the sale of the company’s shares. Kurt Wolf, one of the salespeople, joined Gamestop’s board last year as a cash manager and former executive consultant. Hestia Capital, Wolf’s investment fund, dropped two-thirds of its stake in Gamestop in January, raising more than $ 17 million for Wolf and its customers.

Gamestop did not send in a request for comment on the sale of its executive stock. The wolf declined to comment through a spokesman. A Filed With SEC notes that Wolf has sold to diversify its financial reserves.

Thomas Gorman, a shareholder in law firm Dorsey & Whitney and an expert in securities law after seven years at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said he would advise executives of companies bidding on shares by Wall Street Bets traders to ask executives to refrain from selling when the stock appears to be artificially inflated.



Gamestop vs. Wall Street 06:08

But Korman also underscored that the executives selling the shares did not break any rules. Corporate boards do not have the ability to prevent executives from selling in a sudden stock flow, and profits are not linked to internal information.

“This is external information,” he said.

The problem is, let’s assume that stock compensation is to reconcile executives with company compensation. In the case of GameStop and BlackBerry, executives and insiders alike seem to benefit from frantic speculation about the company’s stock – no real improvement in their business.

“Boards can use their bully preaching and tell their executives that this is not a great time to monetize their shares,” Gorman said. “But that doesn’t mean those executives sitting in these stocks are going to listen.”