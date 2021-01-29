Corona virus-linked MIS-C following South Carolina teenage death; Such deaths were first reported in the state

A rare but dangerous Corona virusPalmetto state health officials announced Friday that the 17-year-old from South Carolina has a pneumonia syndrome that primarily affects children and teens.

Teenage death from multicystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children marks the first such death in the state since the onset of the corona virus infection, According to a news release From the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 42 MIS-C cases have been reported in the state so far.

The 17-year-old “died from MIS-C on Jan. 27 in the upstate area,” officials said. No other details were provided.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases we see in our state, we must be prepared for the unfortunate possibility of more children being infected by MIS-C,” said Dr Branon Draxler, DHEC interim director of public health. A statement. “We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading at a high rate in our communities and we all need to take all possible measures to protect ourselves from this deadly disease: Wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, and avoid crowds when your time comes.” Get vaccinated. “

“These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children,” he added.

MIS-C causes inflammation of various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal tract. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most children with MIS-C recover, although some may be hospitalized. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.

Many children who develop MIS-C have had the virus that causes COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. However, the link between the virus and MIS-C has not yet been identified.

Since May, more than 1,600 MIS-C cases have been reported across the United States. According to CDC estimates.