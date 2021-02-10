Corona virus in Oregon: 529 new cases, 7 deaths, gym reopens as Portland area prepares for restaurant

The Oregon Health Commission on Tuesday announced 529 new Covit-19 cases, including seven new deaths, raising the state’s corona virus death toll to 2,031.

New Cases Cove. Kate Brown announces restaurants, bars and pubs in the Portland metro area Reopen for indoor dining With limited capacity from Friday.

Falling COVID-19 lawsuits have led to the transition of Brown 10 Oregon counties – including Maltnoma, Glaucoma and Washington – from “serious” to “high” risk, allowing some businesses, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, to reopen somewhat. For the first time since November.

Gyms in the Portland area can reopen for indoor workouts for up to 50 people starting Friday. After indoor workouts across much of the state closed last November, Brown slightly relaxed restrictions on gyms last month, allowing six clients inside. Corona virus infections were on the rise.

The government on Monday opened public vaccinations to Oregonians aged 80 and over Destruction and frustration online Metro Area Appointments Will be filled in a few hours Registration opening.

Many were able to get meeting places over the next week, but local health care providers who run two vaccination clinics in the Portland area could not say on what day new appointments would be booked. However, it seems that the next appointments will not be until Wednesday, February 17th.

Where are the new cases based on the district: Baker (4), Benton (20), Glaucomas (65), Clotchap (2), Columbia (3), Goose (9), Crook (1), Curry (3), Tissues (5), Douglas (16), Grant (1), Horny (18), Hood River (10), Jackson (19), Jefferson (5), Josephine (20), Clemat (9), Lake (13), Lane (39), Lincoln (1) , Lynn (9), Malhur (1), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Maltnoma (78), Polk (19), Dillamukh (1), Umatila (29), Union (5), Valova (9) , Vasco (7), Washington (40), Yamhill (11).

Who died: 2,025th death The 68-year-old Columbia County woman, who tested positive on Dec. 22, died Feb. 4 at her home.

The 2,026th death was a 92-year-old Deutsche County woman, who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died at her home on Dec. 9.

2,027th death 92-year-old Josephine County man, who tested positive December 21 and died Jan. 17 at his home.

The 2,028th death was an 82-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died Feb. 6 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center.

2,029th death 79-year-old Marion County man, who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died Feb. 2 at his home.

2,030th death The 77-year-old Union County woman, who tested positive on Jan. 22, died Feb. 7 at Grande Ronde Hospital.

The 2,031st death was a 44-year-old Hood River County man, who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died Feb. 6. The location of the death has been confirmed.

If not mentioned above, government officials are working to determine if each of the deceased had basic health conditions or whether that person had basic medical conditions.

Prevalence of Infections: On Tuesday, the government announced 622 new positive tests out of the 14,063 tests performed, which equated to a positive rate of 4.4%.

The OHA said it received approximately 3,000 negative laboratory results on February 8 from tests performed between June 1 and February 2 due to the reporting delay. Total laboratory results were higher than usual on February 8, but the percentage was positive, the Health Commission said.

Who is in the hospital: The government said 226 Oregonians with confirmed corona virus infections were admitted to hospital Tuesday. Of those, 53 corona virus patients were in the intensive care units, two less than on Monday.

Vaccines are administered: Of the 801,125 received, Oregon managed 588,740 first and second levels, which accounted for 73.5% of its distribution. Oregon announced 16,340 newly managed levels, including 7,863 on Monday and the rest from the previous day.

Since its inception: Oregon reported 147,932 confirmed or presumed infections and 2,031 deaths, one of the lowest in the country. To date, the government has reported more than 3,328,998 laboratory reports from tests.

– Jamie Ding

[email protected]; 503-221-4395; _j_dingdingding