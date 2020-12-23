Corona virus in Oregon: 1,282 new cases, 35 more deaths Vaccine distribution details released

The Oregon Health Commission on Tuesday announced 1,282 new confirmed or predictable Corona virus Cases and 35 deaths.

Even the state Posted more details About how vaccines are distributed in Oregon. On Monday, an additional 2,573 vaccines were administered, bringing the total to 7,203 in the state.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Kate Brown said teachers, school staff and other education-related workers in Oregon should be next in line – after health workers and senior care residents and workers – to get the corona virus vaccine.

“I do this because our teachers, our educators, our school staff – whether working in lunch rooms or doing transportation – need to be protected. We do this when we are working to get it. Our children are coming back into the classroom,” Brown said.

Where are the new cases based on the district: Baker (9), Benton (10), Glaucomas (168), Clotchap (2), Columbia (11), Goose (12), Crook (7), Curry (4), Tissues (52), Douglas (6), Grant (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (63), Jefferson (20), Josephine (4), Clemat (23), Lake (2), Lane (85), Lincoln (6), Lynn (32) , Malhur (17), Marion (161), Morrow (4), Maltnoma (258), Polk (34), Dillamukh (12), Umatila (49), Union (10), Vasco (5), Washington (153) , Wheeler (1), Yamhill (41).

New deaths: 1,348th death 61-year-old Benton County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive December 17 and died on December 21 at his home.

The 1,349th death was a 76-year-old Glaucomas county man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive December 8 and died December 20 at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

1,350th death 73-year-old Crook County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive for December 11 and died on December 20. Authorities worked to confirm where he died.

1,351th death 50-year-old Curry County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on December 11 and died on December 21 at South Goose Hospital and Health Center.

1,352th death 41-year-old Hood River County woman. He tested positive December 15 and died at his home on December 21. Authorities worked to make sure she had the basic conditions.

1,353th death 90-year-old Jackson County man, with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on December 8 and died on December 18 at Asante Rock Valley Medical Center.

1,354th death 64-year-old Jackson County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on December 3 and died on December 19 at Providence Medford Medical Center.

1,355th death 95-year-old Josephine County woman. He tested positive December 3 and died at his home on December 19. Officers were working to make sure she had basic medical conditions.

1,356th death 81-year-old Climat County man. He tested positive on December 10 and died on December 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center.

1,357th death 92-year-old Lynn County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on December 2 and December 15 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

1,358th death 94-year-old Marion County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on November 28 and died at his home on December 16.

The 1,359th death was a 71-year-old Marion County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive December 5 and died on December 16 at his home.

1,360th death 62-year-old Benton County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on December 14 and died on December 18 at his home.

1,361th death 86-year-old Marion County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on December 3 and died on December 21 at Salem Hospital.

The 1,362th death was an 82-year-old Marion County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on December 2 and died on December 20 at Salem Hospital.

The 1,363th death was a 74-year-old Marion County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive December 12 and died December 13 at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

The 1,364th death was a 91-year-old Marion County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive December 19 and died at his home on December 20.

1,365th death 83-year-old Moro County man. He tested positive December 1 and died December 18 at Trios Health.

The 1,366th death was an 81-year-old Multnoma County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive November 23 and died on December 1. Authorities worked to confirm where he died.

1,367th death 80-year-old Multnoma County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on November 23 and died on December 8 at his home.

1,368th death 95-year-old Multnoma County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive November 23 and died on December 5. Authorities worked to confirm where he died.

1,369th death 84-year-old Multnoma County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on November 23 and died on December 18. Authorities worked to confirm where he died.

1,370th death 74-year-old Columbia County man. He tested positive on November 24 and died on December 17 at his home. Officers were working to make sure he had basic medical conditions.

The 1,371th death was an 80-year-old man in Multnoma County who had basic medical conditions. They tested positive November 23 and died on December 8. Authorities worked to confirm the person’s gender and where they died.

1,372th death 83-year-old Multnoma County man. He tested positive on November 23 and died on December 8 at his home.

1,373th death 69-year-old Maltnoma County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on November 25 and died on December 14 at Adventist Hospital.

1,374th death 86-year-old Multnoma County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive November 22 and died on December 16. Authorities were working to confirm where he died.

1,375th death 95-year-old Multnoma County man. He tested positive on December 13 and died on December 10 at his home. Officers were working to make sure he had basic medical conditions.

1,376th death 80-year-old Multnoma County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive December 16 and died on December 21 at his home.

1,377th death 78-year-old Washington County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on December 8 and died on December 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

The 1,378th death was a 92-year-old Washington County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on November 25 and died on December 7 at his home.

The 1,379th death was a 95-year-old Washington County man with basic medical conditions. He tested positive December 1 and died at his home on December 18.

1,380th death 96-year-old Washington County woman with basic medical conditions. He was diagnosed on December 12 after contacting a confirmed case and died at his home on December 7.

The 1,381st death was an 87-year-old Yamhill County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive on November 24 and died at his home on December 19.

1,382th death 95-year-old Yamhill County woman with basic medical conditions. He tested positive December 4 and died at his home on December 20.

Impact of Infectious Diseases: On Tuesday, the government announced 1,136 new positive tests out of 18,993 tests performed, equivalent to a 6% positive rate.

Who are the victims: New confirmed or considered infections developed between the following ages: 0-9 (55); 10-19 (149); 20-29 (262); 30-39 (210); 40-49 (212); 50-59 (185); 60-69 (127); 70-79 (61); 80 and over (53).

Who is in the hospital: The government said 524 Oregonians with confirmed coronavirus infections are currently in hospital Tuesday. Of those, 119 corona virus patients were in the intensive care units, two less than on Monday.

Since its inception: Oregon reported 105,073 confirmed or presumed infections and 1,382 deaths, the lowest in the country. To date, the government has reported 2,491,437 laboratory reports from tests.

