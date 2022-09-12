Corinna Kopf Net Worth: Why Her Twitch Account Banned?

American social media star, YouTuber, and model Corinna Kopf has a $10 million fortune. Her YouTube channel and OnlyFans page have made her one of the web’s most popular content creators. Also, since 2015, she has been a member of David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad.

She’s got a huge following on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and her own personal OF Page, where she goes by the name “Pouty Girl.” Her Instagram following is in the millions, and she has over 1.75 million subscribers on YouTube.

It’s no secret that Kopf loves video games; she’s been playing them since she was a kid. She got her to start broadcasting online by broadcasting video game tournaments on Twitch. Her specialty was Fortnite. She had a respectable number of fans and viewers. After being kicked off Twitch, Kopf signed an exclusive streaming contract with Facebook Gaming in 2019.

Career

She joined Instagram when she was 16, her big break came when she began working with established YouTubers like Liza Koshy and David Dobrik. Most gaming streamers preferred Twitch in 2019, so Corinna Kopf’s exclusive partnership with Facebook Game stood out.

Her Facebook videos of Fortnite helped her break into the competitive streaming industry. When Corinna realized she could make a lot of money off of her gaming fan base, she created OnlyFans, a website where she could sell her unique photographs to eager buyers.

Having fulfilled her obligations under her Facebook contract, Corinna has switched to Twitch, the most prominent platform for live video game streaming. Regular uploads to Just Chatting and Fortnite have helped her amass 589K subscribers on Amazon’s video service. Even though Kopf made millions of dollars from her OF account, she was labeled a “scammer” when the account first began.

Also Read: Celine Dion Net Worth: When Performing in Las Vegas, How Much Money Does She Make?

At some point, Kopf tweeted to her audience that Twitch had banned her for broadcasting in her underwear. Also in 2015, she made her first TV appearance on David’s Vlog. After that, you might have seen her on the show Follow Japan!! In 2021, she was also a part of the Redbar show.

Early Life

Corinna Kopf entered the world on December 1st, 1995, in the city of Palatine, Illinois. Kopf is a Midwesterner who spent his formative years in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri. She eventually moved to the L.A. area. From an early age, she had a passion for video games. After Corinna finished her degree, she joined the social media scene and immediately began sharing her fantastic creations with the world. She went to a private high school and eventually earned her degree from Platine University.

Capital and Real Estate

Affluent is an understatement for Corinna Kopf’s way of life. She recently relocated to a lavish mansion in Los Angeles, which she has been proud to showcase in a series of videos posted to her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels. She admitted that she did not buy the house and is actually a tenant there. She reportedly has a Ferrari worth more than $400,000 in her garage.

Social Media:

The latest from Social Blade: Corinna averages $280 in monthly AdSense revenue and $4,500 per year in total revenue.

According to Net Worth Spot, Corinna’s successful Instagram channel is worth an estimated $19.36 million. With over 6 million followers, she is likely to make $3.87 million annually from her Instagram account alone.

OnlyFans: According to a video posted by David Dobrik, she brought in about $4 million from OnlyFans in the first month after signing up for the adult app, or about $1 million per week. After being active on the app for a while, Kopf confirmed these staggering numbers and, in Logan Paul’s Impulsive podcast, she revealed that she has been earning about $1 million per month.

Also Read: Jordin Sparks Net Worth: How Much Money Does Her Job Bring in?

Personal Life

A member of the Vlog Squad named “Todd Toddy” Smith was widely reported to be Kopf’s longtime boyfriend, but it was later revealed that this was just a rumor. They both reaffirmed that they are merely friends. In addition to her rise to fame, Corrina has been associated with various internet personas. There were 2017 rumors that Corinna was dating Brennen Taylor.

The two were spotted together multiple times in 2019, and Corinna has admitted to “hooking up” with Logan Paul. And in February of 2021, she kissed Adin Ross on a Twitch live stream, leading to speculation that they were an item.

Frequently Asked Questions

Just How Wealthy is Corinna Kopf?

Within a month, Corinna Kopf made $4,000,000 in earnings from her Only Fans account.

Does Corinna Kopf a Millionaire?

As of right now, Corinna Kopf has a net worth of roughly $10 million.

What Does Corinna Kopf Do for a Living?

A multi-platform content creator, gamer, vlogger, Instagram star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur, this 27-year-old is making a killing online.

Summary

Corinna Kopf is an American social media star, YouTuber, and model. Her YouTube channel and OnlyFans page have made her one of the web’s most popular content creators. Her Instagram following is in the millions, and she has over 1.75 million subscribers on YouTube. Corinna Kopf is a multi-platform content creator, gamer, vlogger, Instagram star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. The 27-year-old made $4,000,000 in earnings from her Only Fans account within a month. Corrina has been associated with various internet personal.