Cookie Run Kingdom Coupon: Does Cookie Run Have Promo Codes?

If you’ve been playing Cookie Run: Kingdom, you’re probably aware that there are numerous ways to obtain stuff for free.

You may not have a shortage of stuff, thanks to daily freebies and the multitude of in-game awards. But, because everyone loves free goods, we set out to compile a current list of redeem codes.

Cookie Run: Kingdom will release codes at random and without warning, so keep coming back to see if there are any free goods available!

These coupons are best redeemed via a web browser, so read the instructions below before proceeding to the codes! They’re only available for a limited period, so act fast!

Read more: MPL Game App: How Does It Work?

Download Happy Meal App for PC Windows 10 and Play Games!

Darwin’s Game Season 2: Is Darwin’s Game Anime Finished?

2022 Cookie Run Kingdom Coupon Codes

The CookieRun Kingdom was published for Android and iOS on January 21, 2021. It immediately became the most popular Gacha game for mobile devices. There are currently 64 cookie types available to play, some of which require diamonds or crystals to unlock.

If you’re low on crystals and wish to build a stronger kingdom, the redeem code can help. As a result, after this table, we’ll share all of the freshly available cookie-run kingdom codes.

Cookie Run Kingdom redemption codes are frequently distributed as part of new partnership announcements or in-game events.

These cookie-run kingdoms’ redemption codes, on the other hand, expire after a set period of time, making them a limited-time deal. The most recent Cookie Run Kingdom codes, as well as the free gifts you’ll earn, are listed below.

Redeem Codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom

DEVNOW40MKINGDOM

2022PPLSCHOICETY

3000 Crystals 0224CRKDARKCACAO

3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-minute Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies level 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals

500 Crystals GOMAGICOVENEVENT

CK1STANNIVERSARY – 3000 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals

3000 Crystals WEMADECKTOGETHER

The codes listed above are the only ones that are currently active in the game. We have a selection of recently expired codes below; try them out to see if they still work for you.

How Do I Use a Cookie Run: Kingdom Code Again?

If you’re new to redeeming codes, it can be a little confusing, but if you follow the steps below, you should be good!

Step 1: In the upper right-hand corner of the game’s screen, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines).

Step 2: Select the options option.

Step 3: On the right-hand side, tap the Info tag.

Step 4: From the User Info tab, copy your name. It could be an email address or a GUEST-xxxxx

Step 5: Go to the DevPlay redeem code website, enter your User ID and the promo code you want to use, and then click Claim Reward.

Step 6: Close and reopen the game. There will be no notification on your phone that the code has been redeemed, but if you receive a confirmation on the website, you should receive the things!

Conclusion

These are the codes that every gaming app releases from time to time to deliver free special gifts to game players. These codes are only given out on specific occasions, events, or times.

You can earn legendary rewards for free by using these coupons. Players can view the most recent (functioning) codes list at the time of this article’s publication.

These codes can be used to redeem a variety of prizes and privileges. Crystals, experience, Sugar Gnomes, and executive rewards are all available for free.