Connor McGregor faces long medical suspension

Connor McGregor His UFC 257 is facing more time following the loss Dustin Fourier On Saturday.

Former UFC doubles champion McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) Suffered technical knockout loss – The first of his career – Rematch against Bory (27-6 MMA, 20-6 UFC). Prior to the finish, Fourier damaged McGregor’s legs with a leg kick attack.

McGregor, 32, was suspended for 180 days after suffering a right tibia / fibula injury during a fight. As with all medical suspensions, if his injuries are removed by a physician, he is eligible for a speedy return.

Meanwhile, Boryer received a seven-day suspension for forced retirement.

MMA received the full list of junkie medical suspensions MixedMartialArts.com For UFC 256 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas last Saturday.

After the fight, McGregor was on crutches. He showed his way behind the stage and at the post-war press conference, where he expressed the pain he felt.

“My leg is completely dead,” Said McGregor. “Even though it felt like I was testing them, it was sinking into the muscle in the front of the leg, it was badly compromised. This time it was like an American football in my suit, so that’s it.”

UFC 257 competitors Andrew Sanchez And Matt Freevola 180 day suspensions each. Sanchez, who appeared to Mahmoud Murado on the main cover via DKO, suffered Nazi and tibia / fibula injuries. In a special preliminary card match, Freevola Arman suffered a right hand injury in a unanimous decision.

The full UFC 257 medical suspensions are as follows:

Dustin Fourier: Seven days suspension (compulsory rest). Connor Macrigor: suspended for 180 days or until the right tibia / fibula x-ray is removed by a physician; Suspended for 45 days without contact for 30 days.

Michael Chandler: Seven days suspension (compulsory rest).

Don Hooker: Suspended for 45 days without contact for 30 days due to loss of DKO.

Joan Calderwood: Seven days suspension (compulsory rest).

Jessica’s eye: Suspended 45 days without contact for 30 days due to left eyebrow fracture

Mahmoud Muradov: Suspended for 30 days without contact for 21 days due to “hard boat”. Andrew Sanchez: Suspended for 180 days or until X-rays of the nasal and right tibia / fibula are removed by a physician; Suspended for 45 days without contact for 30 days.

Marina Rodriguez: Seven days suspension (compulsory rest).

Amanda Ribas: Suspended for 45 days without contact for 30 days due to loss of DKO.

Arman Charukian: Suspended for 21 days without contact for 21 days due to degeneration of left eyebrow and scalp. Matt Freevola: 180 days suspended or until right arm x-ray cleared by a physician; Suspended for 30 days without contact for 21 days.

Brad Tavares: Seven days suspension (compulsory rest).

Antonio Carlos Jr.: Suspended for 30 days without contact for 21 days due to “hard boat”.

Juliana Pena: Seven days suspension (compulsory rest).

Sarah McMahon: Suspended for 30 days without contact for 21 days due to “hard boat”.

Markin Prasnio: Suspended for 30 days without contact for 21 days due to “hard boat”.

Khalil Roundry: Suspended for 30 days without contact for 21 days due to left ankle pain.

Mowser Evlov: Seven days suspension (compulsory rest).

Nick Lents: Suspended for 45 days with 21 days unrelated to proper eyebrow distortion.

Amir Albazi: Suspended for 30 days without contact for 21 days due to “hard boat”.

Jalkas Zumagulov: Suspended for 30 days without contact for 21 days due to “hard boat”.

