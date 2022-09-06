Connie Macdonald: Did She Remarry?

In 1988, the Canadian comedian Norman Gene Macdonald, real name Connie Vaillancourt Macdonald, wed. Before divorcing in 1999, the couple was wed for almost ten years.

According to reports, Connie is a family therapist by trade. During her marriage to the well-known comedian, she largely avoided the attention of the media. She reportedly currently resides in Los Angeles.

There isn’t much information available about Connie and Norm because they preferred to keep their marriage and family private.

Dylan Macdonald, a son, was the only child the former couple had; he was born in 1993. Their son of Norm would be around 30 years old at this time. Additionally, very little is known about him.

According to Dylan’s Facebook page, in addition to working at TheLead, he and his friends were co-creators of the 3rd Triumvirate YouTube channel.

The Life Story of Connie Macdonald

Macdonald has not provided any information regarding her birthplace or date of birth. She most likely was born in the United States of America between 1962 and 1966. Her age ranges from 55 to 59. (as of 2021). Connie Vaillancourt Macdonald is her full name.

She enrolled for basic education at a community college in her area. Her LinkedIn profile states that she graduated from Azusa Pacific University with a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy in 1994.

Facts and Information About Norm Macdonald’s Wife

The Late Snl Star, Did She Remarry?

Norm was very private about his personal life, but it doesn’t appear that he ever remarried. After divorcing Connie, he never mentioned having a wife in his stand-up routines or appearances on chat shows.

Nevertheless, according to reports, he allegedly dated actress Elle Macpherson between 1997 and 1998 after splitting from his wife Connie. Even less is known about Norm’s past relationships.

Norm Macdonald’s Fight Against Cancer is Lost

Hoekstra, Norm’s friend, said this about him: “He was most proud of his comedy. He never intended for his diagnosis to alter how his loved ones or the audience perceived him. Norm had pure comic talent.

Many fans posted condolences about the comedian’s passing on Twitter. Also remembered were late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden.

Jimmy praised Norm and said, “God, we’re going to miss him. He’s just one of the greatest comedians ever. He was a friend of the program and, in a way, family to us.

James praised the comedian for overcoming cancer and said: “Norm Macdonald passed away today, far too soon, after a nine-year battle with cancer; a battle Norm never told anybody about because all Norm ever wanted to do was to make us laugh, and he was absolutely brilliant at it. Nobody else was quite like him.

Connie Macdonald’s Husband, Marriage & Children

When Connie was a teenager, she was a stunning and lovely lady. She reportedly met Norm Macdonald a few months before their wedding, according to the reports. They decided to get married in 1988 after a period of dating. The couple had a son in 1993, whom they gave the name Dylan Macdonald.

Connie Macdonald’s ex-husband is named Norm Macdonald.

After 11 years of marriage, Connie and Norm divorced in April 1999. None of them has yet disclosed the cause of their split. Dylan’s parents divorced when he was only six years old. He visited his father at his home and lived with her mother.

Connie Macdonald’s Career, Professions & Personal Life

Nicki Swift claims that Connie is a marriage and family therapist. For the past ten years, she has worked as a therapist. Connie has worked with people of various ages to solve their problems, according to her profile on the Open Path Collective website.

Therapist Connie Macdonald practices.

She essentially helps the married or in a committed relationship couple. Macdonald’s took note of their issue and offered appropriate solutions. Let me tell you that she bills people and problems separately. She also supports people in overcoming separation and heartbreak.

About

Norm Macdonald's wife, real name Connie Vaillancourt Macdonald, is worth an estimated $2-3 million. The couple had one child, a son, Dylan, who was born in 1993.