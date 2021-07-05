Congratulations to the United States on the Independence Day of the Maduro Government – Observer

This Sunday the Venezuelan government congratulated the United States on its anniversary of independence and expressed the desire that "sooner or later, sanctions will fall," which is hampering understanding between the two countries. In a statement, the government reiterated the "deep ties of friendship and solidarity" that would unite countries from their republics' foundation and struggle for liberation. "

"Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of brotherhood and justice has been a source of inspiration and commitment to the Bolivian Revolution.

& # 39; Savista & # 39; The government reiterated that the country was moving forward "in building its destiny" in the hope that one day "diplomacy of peace" would prevail, despite the occupation.

Maduro's executive pointed out that the Venezuelan people "manage to free itself from the shackles of racism and inequality and an elite in its permanent struggle for a better society." And out of the country.

The two countries have had tense relations since Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999. Tensions escalated in 2019 during the leadership of Donald Trump, who recognized opposition leader Juan Keide as interim leader, a decision maintained by the current administration of Joe Biden.

Following this US support for the opposition leader, ruler Nicolas Maduro ordered the expulsion of US diplomats and the severance of relations between the two countries.