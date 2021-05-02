Congratulations are coming to Andrzej Duda from all over the world. Others are from Russia, China, the United States and Germany

As Christoph Skersky, head of the Presidential Bureau for International Policy, announced on Sunday, the first congratulatory messages have already begun to arrive on Andrzej Duda. They are the President of Poland, among others, Joe Biden, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

– Greeting cables from world leaders on the occasion of the 230th anniversary of the Constitution on May 3; The cables have already been dispatched, including the leaders of the United States, China, Germany and Russia – the president said in an interview with the BAP, the head of the International Policy Bureau.

So far, more than 30 messages from leaders from around the world have been sent to Poland.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I warmly congratulate and congratulate you on the Constitution Day that Poland celebrates,” US President Joe Biden wrote in a congratulatory message.

He stressed that since the adoption of the Constitution on May 3, 1791, the Poles have faced many challenges, but “with perseverance to become strong and resilient, have given hope and inspiration to people all over the world.”

In turn, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a message to Andrzej Duda, called the constitution adopted by Poland on May 3 "a milestone in the history of Europe." "It was the expression of the first modern constitution of the European continent and the socio-political changes that took place during the Enlightenment," which led to the establishment of liberal-democratic values ​​in Europe, the basis of our European Union today.

He recalled an important anniversary in the relations between Poland and Germany and in the eyes of neighboring countries. “This year we celebrate this special Polish-German neighborhood, marking the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Good Neighborhood and Friendship Cooperation Agreement on June 17, 1991,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the leaders who sent their greetings and congratulations to Poland. “Accept your wishes on May 3, the National Day of Poland – Constitution Day. I wish you health and success, and all Polish citizens – prosperity and prosperity,” he wrote.

On the other hand, in his congratulatory message, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted the cooperation between Poland and China in the fight against the corona virus epidemic and reaffirmed the importance of the development of Polish-Chinese relations.