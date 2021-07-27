Confirm Fire Force Season 3 Release Date, Plot, And Cast and Many More

Fire force is one of the famous Japanese series. It is written and illustrated by Atsushi Okubo. It was first serialized in 2015 and collected 29 volumes till June 2021. It has been licensed for the English language in North America. Its first season aired in 2019 from July to December. And the second season was released in 2020 from July to December.

After receiving a good response from the viewers after season one and second. Fire force season 3 is now confirmed. This is going to be the last season that will end with volume 30 and it will be more thrilling from the last seasons.

In this blog, you will get to know the release date of season 3 and also about its cast and plot.

Season 3 Of Fire Force Releasing Date

The last season that is season 2 of Fire Force, was released in 2020 on 4 July and went on till December 12, 2020. There were 24 episodes and all lasted for approx 24 minutes. The second season has unveiled many chapters but still, people are waiting for more chapters to happen. There is no official date confirmed for season 3 but its release is confirmed by David Production. They are working on season 3 from last year. They can make new episodes in 2021-2022 and then you can expect a release in late 2022 or early 2023.

What Could You Expect From Fire Force Season 3?

The ending of season 2 was a bit disappointing as Tokyo is invaded. Season 3 is going to be about war. There will be a fight with Special Fire force company 8 that will help in Tokyo. As season 3 will be the last season all your questions will be answered.

The last season will bring heart-touching scenes and action scenes. So be ready for all of them.

Cast

Till now the list of the official cast is not released but seeing the consistency of the first two seasons of the series. You can expect a few new characters such as Ogun Montgomery who will be voiced by Makoto Furukawa in the Japanese language and Zeno Robinson in the English language.

Takeaway

When season 2 wrapped up it was on the hit list. It was the most-watched anime TV show in Japan on Amazon prime. Being the last season you can expect much more.