‘Code Geass,’ also known as ‘Kdo Giasu: Hangyaku no Rurshu,’ is a Sunrise-produced Japanese mecha anime series. The series is directed by Gor Taniguchi, while the series is written by Ichirō Ōkouchi. The program is set in an alternate chronology and tells the narrative of Prince Lelouch vi Britannia, who has been banished from his homeland. Following the huge success of seasons 1 and 2, people are mostly curious if there will be a third season.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection was released in February 2019 by Sunrise Studios. Season one premiered on October 6, 2006, and season two premiered on April 6, 2008. Seasons 1 and 2 each contained 25 episodes, and the anime was extremely popular among anime fans. Almost everyone who saw the show was enamored with it due to its outstanding content and attractiveness. All you need to know about a potential third season of ‘Code Geass’ is right here.

What Is the Storyline of Code Geass?

The storyline of the novel is set in an alternate world in which the Holy Empire of Brittania is slowly but surely becoming into a military superpower. They began their conquest in Japan, in the area known as Area 11.

Japan lost the fight against the tyrants despite the fact that it had been opposing the tyranny for the longest period. Lelouch Lampeouge takes centre stage in the show’s plot. He is a former member of the British royal family who, one day, finds himself in a hazardous scenario between Area 11’s rebel troops and the oppressors.

Is There Any Confirmation About Code Geass Season 3?

It’s been about 15 years since the very first episode of ‘Code Geass’ aired. The desire for a third season remains high, owing to the show’s high ratings. However, it appears like a third season will not be produced. The major issue is because the program has been on hiatus for almost a decade and there has still been no word regarding a third season.

Despite said that, we received reports in July 2020 that a new Code Geass anime project is in the works!

[RUMOURED] A new Code Geass Anime project is in development – 2 years ago during the LeLouch of Resurrection pre-screening at LA, the staff at studio Sunrise did teased that they will expand the universe with a new protagonist

– The movie also ended on a "wierd" cliffhanger pic.twitter.com/eRAg4Va8Vw — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 17, 2020

Later, the new project was revealed to be a film named Code Geass: Z of the Recapture. Fans may be confident that their next dose of Code Geass is on the way, even if it does not follow the narrative of the first and second series. ‘The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection movie, released in 2019, was merely Phase 1 of the plan,’ according to Monsters & Critics, ‘which implies the Code Geass 2021 anime is effectively Phase 2.’

When Will the Code Geass Season 3 Get Released?

The first season of Code Geass premiered in 2006, notably around the fall season. After a two-year hiatus, the following season arrived. The second season premiered in the year 2008. In the year 2019, we also received an anime film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection, which was released two years ago. Despite the fact that the film’s plot is completely different from that of the series. Another film, Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, is presently in development. We anticipate that the next content will surpass the last film’s finale, which was released in 2019.

The show’s two earlier seasons each featured about 25 episodes in total. It is regarded as one of the most popular anime series. Season 3 is already under production, according to sources. No one can deny the show’s and movie’s widespread appeal. After the release of Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, the third season will undoubtedly premiere. The third season is expected to premiere in the fall of 2022 or during the winter of 2023.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Code Geass Have an Outstanding But Complicated Plot

The entire plot takes place in a fictitious parallel universe governed by three superheroes. The Holy Britannian Empire (which includes the Americas and is often known as Britannia) is the most powerful of the three. The narrative of the series officially begins in the year 2010. The Chinese Federation invades an unaware Japan and appendices it by force, using large robots known as “Knightmare Frames.”

They rename the country ‘Area 11’ and refer to all of its citizens as ‘Elevens.’ The aristocratic Lelouch vi Britannia makes an appearance in this story.

The kid lives in exile as the son of former British Emperor Charles Zi Britannia and his royal consort Marianne vi Britannia. In a political sense, the history that led to the boy’s exile is profound and terrible.

Marianne, Lelouch’s mother, was brutally murdered when he was still a baby. Nunnally vi Britannia, the boy’s sister, was the sole genuine witness to the crime. he had been so devastated that she had lost both her ability to walk and her vision.

Both of his offspring, Lelouch and Nunnally, were despatched to Japan by the Britannian ruler who remained firm to the country’s reins. He created political envoys of them in the hopes of assuaging Japan’s growing anti-imperial feelings.

Meanwhile, the Emperor was covertly planning an invasion of Japan. Lelouch never forgot or forgave his father for failing to identify and prosecute his mother’s killer. When the Japanese invasion begins, the little kid discovers his father’s actual intentions and becomes furious. He swears to his best buddy Suzaku Kururugi that he would find a method to remove the tyranny of the Holy Britannian Empire at whatever cost. Fans will have to wait seven years to witness a new ‘Lelouch Lamperouge.’ The little kid has matured into a young man and has changed his name.

At Ashford Academy, he is furthering his studies. The intelligent Lelouch is always secretly plotting methods to destroy the Empire, aloof and distracted. It’s no surprise that when the Empire is targeted by a massive terrorist assault, Lelouch is among the perpetrators. He is saved from a Royal Britannian Guard by a female named C. C. or C2. He is also given a magical talent by this strange female. The ability, known as ‘Geass,’ provides Lelouch the ‘Power of Kings.’

He has the authority to tell anyone to do anything, and they will be unable to refuse. Lelouch fully embraces his newfound Geass abilities, intending to utilise them to firmly shift the tide in Japan’s favor. He keeps in mind the vow he made to Suzaku, preventing his intentions from becoming tainted. He rekindles his initial determination to destroy the Empire and find the killer(s) of his mother. He adopts a new identity, renames himself ‘Zero,’ hides behind a mask for safety, and forms the extreme ‘Black Knights’ gang. His resistance group is eventually understood and accepted by the Japanese people.

The populace quickly begins to support and rely on the Black Knights to deliver them from the harsh Empire. With Lelouch at the helm, his Knights bolstering his determination, and the Japanese people motivating his will, the wheels of war are set in motion. Along the journey, there are many unexpected twists and turns, including the stunning moment when Lelouch is forced to battle his buddy Suzaku — the same Suzaku to whom he promised to free Japan of the Empire’s intrigues. Lelouch also has to contend with his half-sibling, not to mention the fact that he is always at odds with the world’s strongest army, which is dedicated to preserving the Holy Britannian Empire in power.

