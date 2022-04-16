Cobra Kai Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Everything!

Cobra Kai Season 5 has wrapped, however, the release date has yet to be determined. Season 4 just debuted on Netflix in December 2021, so new episodes may still be a while away – but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to learn about the upcoming season in the meantime.

To keep you occupied while we wait, we’ve compiled all there is to know about the upcoming season right here. We’ve done our best to predict when Season 5 will be available on Netflix, as well as when a trailer will be released.

We’ve also got who’s who in the cast, wha0t’s next after the new season, and even some exclusive statements from co-creators Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz about season 5. So, without further ado, buckle up your black belts and read on for the ultimate Cobra Kai season 5 guide.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai Release Date

While the fifth season of Cobra Kai ended in December 2021, as Johnny Lawrence actor William Zabka stated on Instagram no further episodes have been announced.

Netflix released Seasons 4 and 3 on December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2021, respectively. If the series follows its usual release schedule, we should see it sometime between late December 2022 and (very) early January 2023.

Now that the season has passed, it’s feasible that it will arrive sooner rather than later. Let’s hope the next round of karate tournaments arrives as soon as possible.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai’s Cast

The primary cast of Cobra Kai is expected to return for Season 5, which comprises the following actors:

• Ralph Macchio in the role of Daniel LaRusso

• William Zabka in the role of Johnny Lawrence

• Xolo Mariduea in the role of Miguel Diaz

• Mary Mouser in the role of Samantha LaRusso

• Tanner Buchanan in the role of Robby Keene

• Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz is played by Jacob Bertrand.

• Amanda LaRusso is played by Courtney Henggeler.

• Peyton List in the role of Tory Nichols

• Martin Kove in the role of John Kreese

The one and only Terry Silver from The Karate Kid III was a huge new addition to the lineup for Season 4. They seem to bring back a major figure from the franchise every season.

Someone neither Daniel LaRusso nor Johnny Lawrence had met would be the next logical big name for Cobra Kai season 5 to enter the fray. The Next Karate Kid, starring Academy Award winner Hilary Swank, was the fourth Karate Kid film.

She portrayed Julie Pierce, a troubled adolescent who was also taught martial arts by the famous and wise Mr. Miyagi.

Swank has indicated an interest in joining Cobra Kai, the writers have acknowledged Julie’s canon status inside the Miyagi-verse in which the program is set, and her name has been discussed in the writers’ room. It would be fantastic if she appeared in Season 5!

The Plot of The Fifth Season of Cobra Kai

Season 4 was a big paradigm shift for Cobra Kai, and season 5 will likely deal with the aftermath. For one point, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang (or Miyagi-Fang) combined powers were insufficient to defeat Cobra Kai at the All Valley, who won both the ladies’ side of the competition and the overall prize.

Following the massive win, Terry Silver has promised to open more dojos all across the Valley, making fighting back against the Cobra Kais even more difficult next season. And it’ll almost certainly be a brawl.

Despite the agreement to stop teaching karate if Miyagi-Do or Eagle Fang do not win the tournament, Daniel LaRusso is committed to bringing Cobra Kai down. He’s enlisted Chozen’s assistance this time.

Chozen passed on a secret (and very efficient) Miyagi-Do technique to Daniel the last time they met, so we may expect the former antagonist to have more tricks on his sleeve in the new season.

Silver and the Cobra Kais are going to face a significant challenge as a result of the alliance. For the time being, John Kreese is out of the picture. By framing Kreese for the severe beating Silver himself dealt with Stingray at the end of the season, Silver engineered his old pal’s incarceration.

It’s anyone’s guess how Kreese will fare this season now that he appears to be imprisoned. However, he has already proven to be extremely difficult to beat, so don’t rule him out just yet.

It will be interesting to see how he handles being betrayed by Silver and Silver threatening his former top pupil Johnny Lawrence. Meanwhile, Johnny is on the lookout for Miguel Diaz. That will almost certainly lead both protagonists to Mexico, where Miguel is looking for his father.

However, a major stumbling block in Johnny’s quest to make amends with Miguel is that he appears to be mending fences with his son Robby Keene. Is it possible for Robby to join Johnny on his vacation south of the border? It’s a distinct possibility, and it would bring all three characters one step closer to putting their differences aside once and for all.

Season 5 Trailer for Cobra Kai

Based on this pattern, we may expect to see some teasers for the new series well ahead of its launch, which is expected to happen within the next several months. It will be some time before a great trailer is published, and it will most likely not be until the next season begins.

Is Season 5 of Cobra Kai the Series’ Final Season?

Although no official season 6 has been announced at this time, the show’s creators, Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz, have stated that further seasons will be produced in the future.

In an interview with Collider, Heald noted, “It’s changed at moments, but it hasn’t changed at all” (opens in new tab). “We’re still working on an endgame plan.” We’re still working on Season 5, and we’re still writing.

It has, however, been fun to introduce those new characters and storylines, and to let them take the lead on occasion.”

“We have never said how many seasons there will be from the beginning,” Hurwitz said. In terms of the landing, I guess we’ve always imagined it to be at least six feet long in our heads, but we’re still working out the details for all of the reasons Josh mentioned.”

Conclusion

After the spectacular events of the fourth season, anticipation for Cobra Kai season 5 is building. There are many questions about what to expect and where the season might go.

The fifth season wrapped production in December, so this year may break the tradition of releasing near New Year’s, but for now, the fifth season is expected to stick to its schedule. Netflix is already a season ahead of schedule for the following season.

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter only days before season 4 debuted on Netflix to announce that the cast had wrapped season 5 filming. He posted a picture of himself on an aircraft with co-creator Josh Heald. Season 5 was represented by Heald holding up five fingers.