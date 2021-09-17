C’MON C’MON is coming back! Ge the latest update on C’Mon

The meaning of life differs from the point of kids, adults, and old-age people. We will get something new to hear from every individual when they will be asked about life. The most fascinating level of life is childhood. “C’mon C’mon” is a film that will primarily focus on the kids’ view on life.

Mike Mills is the director and writer of the black-and-white drama film.

Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, and Lila Yacoub are the producers of the American film.

What Is The Plotline of The Movie C’mon C’mon?

Joaquin Phoenix plays the role of a middle-aged radio journalist who travels the world to interview the kids. He asks them about their lives, their thinking about it, and where the world is heading according to them.

The writer of the movie, Mills, has already written his previous projects on the relationship with mother in 20th Century Woman and with father in Beginners. Talking of the current project, it displays the idea of parenthood. The protagonist of the movie is Phoenix himself, playing the role of Johnny, who takes care of a child named Jesse. He agrees to help his sister, Viv, by taking care of her son.

Johnny’s character is childish and single, which makes him more focused on his work. His sister, Viv, also wants to live freely but is bounded by due to parenthood. Her ex-husband is also high maintenance and is on the verge of another failure. Without an invitation, Johnny visits Jesse to help Viv as she was going to his father for providing support in the tough times.

The primary focus of the film remains to be the relationship between Jesse and Johnny. It also strengthens the relationship of the siblings that got loose after the death of their mother. He babysits him for few days and asks him to come over to New York as he receives a call from his workplace. Viv allows Johnny to take him, whereas Jesse gets a chance to shadow his uncle at his workplace.

Johnny tries to interview Jesse and asks him about life. His response was different from the other kids, and this gave an emotional closure to the project. Jesse is a strong kid whose mother has taught him to express himself clearly. The relationship between the mother and the son is also displayed in the movie.

The Release Date: When Was The Black-And-White Movie, C’mon C’mon, Came Into Existence?

The world premiere of the movie took place on 2nd September 2021 at the Telluride Film Festival. It is a film festival that takes place in Telluride, Colorado, every year during Labor Day weekend.

The film is also about to release on 4th October 2021 at the New York Film Festival. It is a film festival that takes place every autumn season in New York City.

What Are The Names of The Characters Involved In The Movie C’mon C’mon?

The actors and actresses involved in the movie C’mon C’mon are as follows:

Joaquin Phoenix is the well-known and most respected actor among his age members. He has been a part of famous movies like Joker and Inherent Vice. He has played the role of Johnny in C’mon C’mon.

Gaby Hoffmann had started her career as an actress when she was just four years old. However, she made a debut in 1989 with Field of Dreams. She has played the role of Viv in this movie.

Woody Norman started modeling when he was just four years old. He followed his passion for acting and worked as Jesse in the movie C’mon C’mon.

Roxanne’s role played by Molly Webster is a producer and guest host at Radiolab. He is the developer, producer, and host of the award-nominated series called Gonads.

Jaboukie Young-White is a stand-up comedian and writer. He has played the role of Fernando.

Scoot McNairy is a producer and an actor from America. He is famous for his role in Monsters, Batman v/s Superman: Dawn of Justice, and many more. He has played the role of Paul in this movie.

What Are The Ratings of The Movie C’mon C’mon?

The movie C’mon C’mon has received positive reviews and is progressing with more and more good responses from the audience and critics. It has a score of 91% on the Tomatometer, based on eleven reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film has a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where Can We Watch The Movie C’mon C’mon?

You can find many links over the Internet to watch the movie. However, it is available only on selected platforms for now. Those selected platforms are Moviefit, Digit binge, and MUBI.

We will let you know as soon as it would be available on popular platforms. Until then, you can stream it through the above-mentioned links.

Conclusion:

You can stream the movie through the links mentioned here. The conclusions and views of yours can be recorded in the comment section below.