Claudia Leyde takes the idea of ​​the electric trio to the United States live on நிகழ்ச்ச Rolling Stone

As part of The Wagon program, Claude Laido will perform in Florida with events such as the Brazilian Carnival

Mariana Rodriguez (supervised by Yolanda Reyes) Posted on 06/07/2021 at 6:12 pm

Claudia Leyte Announced concerts in Florida, USA as part of this program Wagon, Which was planned for 2020, but was postponed due to the Govt-19 epidemic. Due to the gradual opening and strong vaccination campaign in the country, the singer, who received invitations to events in the United States, chose to resume operations.

Wagon The electric trio emerged in 2019 with plans to take to the streets of North America. "Having a cultural exchange, to show a little more about how the festival is, the parties in Brazil, for the Americans. Wagon, Indicates Band Wagon, Very popular in New Orleans, but with all the Brazilian enthusiasm, "he explained Leyte In a press release.

Band Wagon It resembles a cart, which went through the streets with a band, while people danced and sang it. Since this concept is closer than what was done in Brazil, it would also be the introduction to the carnival in the United States, another idea that was postponed due to the epidemic.

“I can guarantee: we are going to take the visual identity of this project to a lot of Brazil so that the locals can know it and the Brazilians can be a little more in our country,” he commented.

There will be two versions of the project, Wagon: On the street, Made in cities, and Wagon: On the beach, Held in coastal areas. For now, programs that comply with all health regulations will be restricted to the state of Florida and smaller. The first edition will take place on July 17, 2021 in Orlando. Tickets are available at groovooapp.com/e/thewagon.

