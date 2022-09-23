Class Point App: A Good Assessment Tool for Power Point Users!

For teachers who are already familiar with the PowerPoint presentation style, ClassPoint is an app that turns PowerPoint presentations into interactive quizzes.

The software not only transforms PowerPoint presentations into interactive quizzes but also helps teachers analyze the outcomes of these quizzes. Additional capabilities include real-time response gathering and chronologically ordered file storage for information like student scores.

Additionally, this tool provides digital whiteboard features and annotating options, both of which are quite helpful. All of this can be done with a straightforward PowerPoint presentation.

How to Get the Free Class Point App?

The ClassPoint application is simple to install on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. Additionally, it aggressively aligns with the Office 365 suite and is compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint 2013, 2016, and 2019.

In order to download, you must go through the Classpoint.io option.

Fill out the download form, making sure to list your position and goal. Additionally, it will often take a few minutes to download to your PC.

You will be prompted to run the file on your computer in order to install it on your device in a pop-up window.

Consult your IT personnel if you have any concerns about the installation privileges.

Now that you have accessed your PowerPoint presentations using ClassPoint for the first time, click the Sign-in option and fill out the form that displays.

Once you have completed the necessary fields, you are prepared to proceed.

How to Use Class Point App?

If you want to use ClassPoint for teaching sessions or even just leisure reading, the ClassPoint app has a variety of features that may be helpful.

After installing ClassPoint on your computer, you may quickly and easily check your file for errors.

You can highlight the lines you want your students to pay attention to while teaching by using the laser torch.

You can use the pencil marker to highlight the errors in red, which will make it simpler for your students to spot and fix them.

Additionally, Sudoku graphs and tables may be completed quickly and easily.

The process of underlining and annotating text is straightforward.

Digital whiteboards are very helpful for teachers because they are available to all users.

You can create additional whiteboard sets to display below your Microsoft PowerPoint presentation.

Details on Class Point Pricing

ClassPoint offers a free trial as well as a free edition of the software, and its pricing structure starts at $8.9 per month when paid annually, $10.9 per month for a three-month cycle, and $14.9 per month for every month.

Reviews

People like having access to the ClassPoint product because of its many data analysis tools, gamification possibilities, PowerPoint connection, Q&A Management, Live Result Tracking, and Feedback Management capabilities, among other things.

The majority of consumers who have utilized the programme have left positive evaluations, and as a result, their yields have increased. Many believe that the technology looks to live up to its claims.

Installation

You must first have ClassPoint downloaded on your device in order to start the installation. To do this, go to classpoint.io and complete the download form. It will then be downloaded in a matter of minutes.

After downloading it to your Windows device, double-clicking the ClassPoint installer file will start the installation process. It shouldn’t take more than a few seconds to finish this. If you experience problems, it’s possible that you don’t have the necessary permissions to install desktop apps on your PC. You can inquire about those installation rights by contacting your IT department.

You can view the ClassPoint ribbon at the top of the screen after the installation is finished by opening the PowerPoint application.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ClassPoint?

For every educator who utilizes PowerPoint, ClassPoint is the most comprehensive interactive teaching and assessment tool.

It enables teachers to instantly transform their PowerPoint slides into interactive tests, administer the tests to students, gather real-time feedback, grade students, and save data for analysis and review. Additionally, it offers PowerPoint’s useful annotation features and digital whiteboards to teachers.

By assisting instructors in accomplishing all of the aforementioned tasks directly within PowerPoint, they eliminate the need to move to another programme.

How is Classpoint Different From Other Student Engagement Tools?

The majority of teachers use PowerPoint, which is where ClassPoint fits in. PowerPoint is not a standalone platform. In order to make ClassPoint really suitable for all teachers and to ensure that the learning curve is as flat as it is possible to be, this is being done.

How is Class Point Different From Normal Powerpoint Presentations?

By enabling instructors to engage with their curriculum (through digital annotation tools) and engage with their students, ClassPoint enhances PowerPoint for teaching (through interactive quizzes).

Final Words

