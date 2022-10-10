Clash of Clans New Updates 2022: All Details About Latest Updates!

When a brand-new update for Clash of Clans comes out, players get very excited. With each new version, Supercell adds and changes a lot of things to make the user experience better and the game more fun.

The developers have been building up excitement for the October update by showing sneak peeks of the new Town Hall 15, Siege Machine, Troop, Hero Pets, and more over the past week. So, gamers are actively trying to find out when the next patch for the free-to-play strategy game will come out.

This article will talk about the October update for Clash of Clans, when it might come out, and what it will add to the game.

The October Update for Clash of Clans is Expected to Come Out in 2022

Supercell hasn’t given a specific date for when the October update for Clash of Clans will come out. But the new version is expected to come out sometime today, after the “Raid Weekend” and “Last Town Hall 14 Challenge?!” events are over.

If the update isn’t released today, it might be after the “Clan War Leagues,” which ends tomorrow. So, fans will have to be patient and wait for it to come out soon.

Clash of Clans October 2022 Update Highlights

New Troop – Electro Titan

The Electro Titan is an additional highlight of the Clash of Clans October release, and it is anticipated that it will be an extremely powerful army, requiring a total of 32 housing spaces.

At level 1, the number of Hit Points (HP) that the unit possesses will be 7200, and its Damage Per Second (DPS) and Aura DPS values will be 180 and 75, respectively. These values will rise even higher if players have upgraded the Electro Titan in their Laboratory to the next available level.

New Siege Machine – Battle Drill

The most recent patch will also include the addition of a different Siege Machine to the “Battle Drill.” It is not available until Siege Workshop Level 7, and it has the ability to burrow under the ground in order to avoid being discovered by hostile defenders.

In addition, the Siege Machine has a secondary function, which is to temporarily disable an adversary’s defenses for two seconds after it has successfully attacked them.

New Spell – Recall

The new update will include the addition of a Recall Spell, which will become available to players in Clash of Clans beginning at Townhall 13 and progressing upwards from there.

This spell allows users to recall their troops, Heroes, or Hero Pets so that they can employ them elsewhere on the enemy base. Users have the option of using the recalled units as either troops or Heroes. It is important to note that any recalled troops that were not employed during the combat will be eliminated after it is over.

New Hero Pets

Alongside the impending October update for Heroes, brand-new companions are going to be made available as well. The following pets can be unlocked by players who upgrade the Pet House:

Frosty, raise the level of the pet house to 5

Diggy, raise the level of the pet house to 6

Poison Lizard: Raise the level of your pet house to 7 Phoenix.

Upgrade Pet House to level 8

Town Hall 15

The October update to the game includes a significant new content addition known as Town Hall 15. Although it will not have a distinct signature defense, players will be able to upgrade the Giga Inferno several times, which will result in the ability to deal even more damage.

Conclusion

