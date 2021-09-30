A Cindrella Story Cast | Plot | Seasons and Review

A classical love story where high school student Sam (Hilary Duff), who scrubs floors at a diner, copes with her wicked stepmother and stepsisters, and all the while dreams of Princeton (the perfect spot for a would-be princess to find a prince).

But maybe she has a Prince Charming already: her anonymous e-mail buddy (Chad Michael Murray), who arranges to meet her at the Halloween dance.

A Cinderella Story is a 2004 American teen romantic comedy film directed by Mark Rosman, written by Leigh Dunlap and starring Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray, Jennifer Coolidge and Regina King.

A modernization of the classic Cinderella folklore, the film’s plot revolves around two Internet pen pals who plan to meet in person at their high school’s Halloween dance.

The film was released on July 16, 2004. While it received negative reviews from critics, the film was a box office success, grossing $70 million against its $19 million budget, and inspired multiple straight-to-video sequels.

A Cinderella Story Cast

Hilary Duff as Samantha “Sam” Montgomery

Hannah Robinson as young Sam

Chad Michael Murray as Austin Ames

Jennifer Coolidge as Fiona

Regina King as Rhonda

Dan Byrd as Carter Farrell

Madeline Zima as Brianna

Carlie Westerman as young Brianna

Andrea Avery as Gabriella

Lilli Babb as young Gabriella

Julie Gonzalo as Shelby Cummings

Whip Hubley as Harold “Hal” Montgomery

Brad Bufanda as David

Simon Helberg as Terry

A Cinderella Story Sequels

A Cinderella Story was followed by five direct-to-video sequels, each presenting a separate modern-day version of the Cinderella story: The sequels use the themes and situations which also borrow from the Cinderella tale, but do not contain any characters from the first film.

Unlike the first film, the sequels also include music, dance, and holiday event themes.

Another Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

A Cinderella Story Plot

Seventeen-year-old Samantha “Sam” Montgomery is a waitress at a diner in the San Fernando Valley run by her stepmother, the vain and greedy Fiona; she received ownership of the diner as well as the family inheritance after Sam’s widowed father, Hal, died in the Northridge earthquake eight years before and seemingly left no will.

Sam is trying to save money to attend her dream college, Princeton, but is regularly tormented by her stepfamily, which includes Fiona and her twin daughters Brianna and Gabriella, with Fiona taking Sam’s earnings and using the inheritance to spend on luxuries instead of necessities like water.

Sam also struggles to fit in at North Valley High School, where she’s bullied by the popular clique including head cheerleader and queen bee, Shelby Cummings.

At the same time, Sam confides in her online pen pal “Nomad“, who shares her dream to attend Princeton to become a writer, her best friend but the outcast, Carter Farrell, and finds comfort in the diner staff, including Rhonda the manager, Eleanor, a waitress and Bobby the chef.

“Nomad”‘s true identity is Austin Ames, the popular yet unhappy quarterback of the school’s football team, The Fighting Frogs, and Shelby’s boyfriend who he attempts to break up with. His father, Andy, has arranged for his son to attend the University of Southern California with a football scholarship.

She has been text messaging a somebody named Nomad for a few months and he asks her to meet him at the Halloween dance at 11:00 in the middle of the dance floor.

The only problem is, she must get back to the diner, ran by her wicked Stepmom Fiona by 12 sharp because she is not supposed to be there. Before Nomad can find out who she is, she must leave with her best friend, Carter driving her back to the diner. After that night, everything in Sam’s life goes wicked

A Cinderella Story Review

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 12% based on 104 reviews, with an average rating of 3.6/10.

The website’s critical consensus reads, “An uninspired, generic updating of the classic fairy tale.“

On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score on 25 out of 100, based on 30 critics, indicating “generally unfavorable reviews”.] Audiences polled by CinemaScore gave the film an average grade of “A–” on an A+ to F scale.

Roger Ebert wrote that A Cinderella Story “is a lame, stupid movie, but Warner Bros. is spending a fortune to persuade [young audiences] to see it and recommend it.”

Other critics panned the plot as “simple, lazy storytelling” and “a dull rehash of the old girl-meets-boy chestnut.

They noted that its attempts to modernize aspects of the source material was gimmicky and led to illogical plot elements, such as a cell phone being the film’s glass slipper and Sam looking too pretty and cheerful for an outcast.

Some particularly felt the use of a perfect teenager as a social reject delegitimized the moral of any average person believing in oneself.

The film was nominated for five Teen Choice Awards at the 2005 ceremony, winning the award for Choice Movie Blush Scene, the same year Duff won the Kids Choice Awards for Favorite Movie Actress.