‘Christmas in Wonderland’:Movie Updates And Exciting Updates

“Christmas in Wonderland” it’s about a woman who has to find her way back home for the holidays. This movie sounds like something that would make you feel warm inside, especially during this time of year.

Everything We Know About Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas Film ‘Christmas in Wonderland’

For Netflix, Lindsay Lohan will headline her own Christmas romance. The second season will begin filming in February.

When it comes to holiday entertainment, Netflix is doing all it can to make the most of the season, bringing a slew of Christmas movies and television shows like ‘A Christmas Detour‘ and ‘Christmas Under Fire.’ ‘A Christmas Detour,’ for example, follows three couples who are each stuck on one specific aspect of life.

And there’s a new Christmas film on the way, this one featuring Lindsay Lohan. The film’s official title, “Aladdin,” was initially disclosed in the summer.

The film is still in the early stages of production, and only a few facts are known thus far.

'Everything we know about it,' as the saying goes

What’s The Story Behind ‘Christmas in Wonderland?’

Some of the most popular weapons in romantic comedy history will be featured in the next film. There will be a spoiled rich girl, an accident that causes amnesia, and an average guy who helps her see the importance of things in life.

Here is the official description from Netflix.

‘After becoming totally forgetful in a skiing accident, an heiress newly engaged and pampered at a luxury hotel finds herself under the care of a gorgeous blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter.

What’s The Status of ‘Christmas in Wonderland’ As a Production?

Filming for will begin next month, on November 8th, 2021 in Utah, and will conclude on December 15th, according to production schedules.

Back in the summer, we first heard about Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas film. However, Netflix has yet to announce the film’s official title.

In October 2021, Netflix got a production listing for a film entitled ‘Christmas in Wonderland.’ While Lohan’s name was not included in the announcement, her description was eerily similar to Netflix’s. As a result, it’s simple to conclude that Lohan’s next film is entitled Christmas in Wonderland.

Here’s a description from the production listing.

Sierra is a young girl who has lost her memory in a skiing accident. Sierra is taken in by a single parent, where she learns the value of compassion and love.

The film will be produced by WulfPak Productions. David Wulf is the CEO of this firm, which has made a name for itself thanks to the 2020’s blockbuster film The Night Clerk, starring Tye Sheridan.

WulfPak has also published a number of holiday stories, including ‘Holly & Ivy,’ ‘Christmas Tree Lane,’ ‘Christmas in Vienna,’ and ‘Love, Fall & Order.’

When Will ‘Christmas in Wonderland’ Be Available?

There will be a sequel. It appears that Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas in Wonderland will not be released on Netflix this year. It has not yet begun filming. As a result, we’ll most likely see it on Christmas the year after.

Who Will Plays the Role of Alice in ‘Christmas in Wonderland’?

Only Lindsay Lohan has been confirmed for the upcoming film thus far. We should, however, learn more specifics in the following weeks as filming begins.

We will immediately update this area as soon as further information becomes available.

