Chrishell Stause Dating: Is She Dating Nonbinary Musician?

Chrishell Stause is back together. The “Selling Sunset” actress disclosed her relationship with Australian singer G Flip, who identifies as non-binary and uses “they/them” pronouns, during the show’s reunion on Friday.

“I’ve just spent a lot of time with someone who is quite important to me. G Flip is their name. They use the pronouns ‘they/them’ because they are non-binary. When asked if she was seeing someone special, Stause told moderator Tan France that she wasn’t. “They’re also a very skilled musician.”

Read more: Mandy Moore Net Worth: How Much Does She Make?

Naomi Judd Net Worth: Details of the Country Star

Mariah Carey Net Worth: How Mariah Carey Is So Rich?

Whom Chrishell Stause Is Dating?

Chrishell is now dating G Flip, an Australian non-binary musician who is 27 years old! On the Selling Sunset reunion program, the realtor acknowledged their relationship, saying they met on the set of G Flip’s music video after Chrishell was cast in the film.

“I recently spent a lot of time with someone who is really important to me,” the real estate guru revealed. G Flip is their name. They go by they/them because they are nonbinary. They’re also a very great musician.”

Chrishell’s connection comes after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim, one of the Oppenheim Group’s co-founders.

Chrishell’s five-month breakup from her real estate boss boyfriend was revealed in December 2021, prompting reports that she had moved on in March.

Who is G Flip?

Georgia Flipo is an Australian singer-songwriter and producer who goes by the moniker G Flip.

Chrishell and G Flip have been photographed spending time together in Los Angeles on many occasions, and a photo of the two has even made its way onto Instagram!

They even went to the Bridgerton season two premiere together, which sparked additional speculation about their rumored romance – what about a sweet date night!

Chrishell has been followed by Selling Sunset during her prior relationships, including with Jason and her ex-husband Justin Hartley, who is a well-known actor on the television show This Is Us.

Justin and Chrishell started dating in 2014, married in 2017 and divorced two years later. In July 2021, she declared her relationship with her Selling Sunset co-star.

Will G Flip be included in the sixth season of Selling Sunset? We’ll have to wait and see…

G Flip is a Musician and Percussionist

G Flip told Red Bull that they can play guitar, bass, and keys, but their favorite instrument is the drums.

G Flip told ABC, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, about acquiring their first drum equipment when they were nine years old.

“My uncle got me a small blue drum set… They stated, “I remember trying to be strong and not weep, but I was so delighted I got a drum kit that I went to the bathroom alone and cried a little bit.”

G Flip said to The Line of Best Fit that they started writing music when they were 14 years old. “It was all about break-ups and people I was in love with who didn’t love me,” they said.

Conclusion

Stause announced she’s seeing G Flip, an Australian singer, during the Selling Sunset reunion, which premiered on Netflix on Friday. G Flip, 27, is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, Stause said to her Sunset co-stars and host Tan France.

“You guys just witnessed that I had this significant connection, and obviously I’m trying to have a family,” she remarked, referring to her recent romance with Oppenheim, which was recorded on season five of the show. “I’m not required to have the child myself.” I’m open to adoption and other possibilities.”

Stause also informed the group that she’s recent “been spending a lot of time with someone who’s incredibly important to me,” referring to G Flip. Stause revealed that she first appeared in G Flip’s song video before they “absolutely made the first move” in their relationship.