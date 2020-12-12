Chris Murphy Republicans are still mocking Trump’s support in the Senate

“At the same time, you can’t love America, you can’t hate democracy,” Sen said. Chris Murphy said in a speech on the Senate floor that he is ashamed of Republicans for trying to overturn the fair results of the 2020 election.

In a Friday speech on the U.S. Senate floor, Sen. of Connecticut. Chris Murphy burned Republican colleagues who support the president’s hitherto failed efforts to thwart the results of the 2020 election.

“Right now, there is a very serious attempt to overthrow our democracy in the history of our country. Those who are pushing for Donald Trump to become president, regardless of the outcome of the election, are engaged in treason against their nation,” Murphy said.

“At the same time, you can’t love America, you can’t hate democracy,” Murphy continued.

Murphy criticized Republicans for “waving the flag for trying to invalidate the legal vote” because “this is the only way to get Donald Trump back into the presidency.”

Murphy’s speech – a few hours ago The Supreme Court threw out The long-running election case of the Texas Attorney General – directly challenged the path the Republican Party has taken in recent years, especially since the defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

This week, two-thirds of House Republicans supported the president’s Texas case.

“Democracies are a weak point,” Murphy said in a speech. He said the government was not “a piece by piece” but was through democratic rules and procedures and leaders were determined by the will of the people.

“It is not the electorate, the citizens, the monarchs or monarchs or oligarchs who decide who rules. The rule of law is made possible by the continuous decisions we make every day rather than by our own political power or the position of our political party.” Murphy said.

“That is the history of America,” our conclusion that democracy comes first, not the stability of our own political power. “

In the follow-up interview With the Washington Post, Murphy said, “If this were to be more widely defined than they already are, they would steal an election two years from now or four years from now.”

In the interview, Murphy acknowledged that Democrats have a number of high-priority responsibilities, but others believe they will challenge the “hair-fire moment” by directly acknowledging their Republican counterparts.

“It’s not just a party, it’s trying to be on the good side of the enemy of democracy,” Murphy told the Post. “It’s a party that has the enemies of democracy within its ranks. It will cool the bone.”