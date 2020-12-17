China’s Chang-5 lunar probe successfully delivers lunar samples to Earth

Early Thursday morning, Beijing time, the country was unmanned Song’i-5 Chinese state media have reported that Xinhua has returned to Earth carrying the country’s first moon specimens.

The samples were recovered from a previously unseen part of the moon, The first specimens collected by any country since the 1970s.

The return capsule landed on the Sichuan banner in northern China’s Mongolia Autonomous Region, just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Beijing time (1 p.m. and Wednesday), according to China’s National Space Administration (CNSA).

Named after the ancient Chinese deity of the moon, the study first launched from the Wensang spacecraft launch site in Hainan on November 24.

This is Dec. According to NASA, this large dark dot may have been a scar from a vast cosmic impact created by the ocean of a gigantic magma. Models from this region may help scientists understand more about the origin and foundations of the Moon – and lay the groundwork for more complex model recovery missions in the future, possibly on other planets. After the returned capsule lands back on Earth, it will be flown to Beijing, where the capsule will be opened and the samples will be ready for analysis and analysis. According to the Chinese state media news agency Xinhua. CNSA Deputy Director Bee Zhou said China would make some samples available to scientists in other countries as well. Chinese scientists are already making plans for future lunar exploration, including plans to build a scientific research station on the Bee-moon. "We hope to collaborate with other countries to create an international lunar science research center that could provide a shared platform for lunar science research and technical testing," says Jeihua. China's record follows that of the United States and the Soviet Union, both of which collected lunar samples decades ago. Under the Apollo program, which first put humans on the moon, the United States landed 12 astronauts on more than six aircraft from 1969 to 1972, bringing back 382 kg (842 lb) of rocks and soil. The Soviet Union sent back three successful robot models in the 1970s. Finally, on Luna 24, 1976, 170.1 gram (6 ounces) of samples were recovered from the Murray Greek or "Crisis Sea".