China reveals 4 Chinese soldiers killed in bloody Indian border clash

The PLA did not disclose the ranks of the Daily Troops.

According to the PLA Daily Report , “Foreign military” troops violated an agreement with China and went to the Chinese side across the border to set up tents. The report also said that when Qi led a few PLA players to the talks, the Indian side stopped more troops in an attempt to force Chinese troops to agree.

China and India have blamed each other for the conflict.

A source in the Indian military previously told CNN The controversy began over a Chinese tent built the night before the conflict. Indian troops tore it up and threw it away. The next day, Chinese soldiers armed with stones and bamboo sticks returned, the source said, attacking unprepared Indian troops. CNN could not independently confirm the account of these events.

Controversial boundary

India and China share a 2,100-mile (3,379 km) border in the Himalayas, It is not properly defined in places and is controversial. Both sides are demanding land on both sides of it.

The June 2020 conflict erupted near Bangkok Tsho, a strategically important lake about 14,000 feet (4,267 meters) above sea level, extending from Ladakh in India to Chinese-controlled Tibet, with much of India in Kashmir, China and Pakistan all demanding land.

In 1962, India and China went to war in this remote, hospitable landscape, eventually establishing the Line of Fortress (LIC) surrounded by Pangong Tsho. However, both countries do not agree on the exact location of the LIC, and both accuse each other of exaggerating or seeking to expand their territory. Since then, they have had a history of mostly non-fatal disputes over the status of the border.

In September, following rising tensions between New Delhi and Beijing, the two countries agreed to stop sending more troops across the border. The situation was temporarily resolved as both sides engaged in several rounds of talks.

But another “small” face erupted between the two sides in January, which, according to the Indian military, was “settled by local commanders according to established protocols”.

China’s defense ministry says the two countries have begun to withdraw from the southern and northern coasts of Pangong Tzu after reaching an agreement with India on February 10.

According to Satellite images , China has withdrawn troops, removed infrastructure and evacuated camps on the disputed border.

Satellite photos taken on January 30 by Maxer Technologies of the United States used a number of Chinese missions with Pangong Tsho. In new pictures taken Tuesday, dozens of vehicles and building structures were removed and left vacant.