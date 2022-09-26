Chico Bean Net Worth: Why is Chico Bean Well-known?

In 2022, Chico Bean, an American stand-up comedian, writer, rapper, and producer, has a net worth of $4 Million. Nick Cannon’s comedy improv show Wild’ n Out on MTV, where the actor was a cast member, helped him get a lot of attention in TV and movies.

Chico Bean got a lot of praise for his outstanding job in the show. He has many skills and is successful in many fields, such as acting, music, etc. Even so, Chico has made several successful TV shows, making him one of the most successful producers in the country.

He is also well-known for being on hit shows like “The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show,” “Guy Court,” “85 South Show,” and more. Let’s quickly talk about Chico Bean’s total Net Worth, including his income, earnings, assets, car collections, luxury lifestyle, career, biography, personal investments, and more.

Chico Bean Net Worth

As of 2022, Chico Bean’s net worth is about $4 million US. He is widely known as one of the best comedic actors in the country. Chico Bean makes more than $45,000 a month. His primary source of income is from TV shows and movies, and he made a lot of money from the show.

Chico Bean makes more than $300,000 a year. Besides that, he also makes a lot of money from brand endorsements, TV commercials, and other paid promotions. Since he was on the MTV show Wild’ N Out, his net worth has increased yearly.

Why is Chico Bean Well-known?

Anthony Jamal Bean, also known as “Chico Bean,” is an American comedian, actor, writer, rapper, and producer. He is best known for being a regular cast member on MTV, VH1, and MTV2’s improv comedy show “Wild ‘N Out” since Season 5.

Early life

Chico Bean was born in Washington, DC, on February 20, 1987. His real name is Anthony Jamal Bean, but he goes by his stage name professionally.

He doesn’t like to talk about his childhood, and he hasn’t been able to share much about it. Some reports say that Chico Bean lost six family members, including his father, to gun violence in the streets of DC when he was only two years old. His uncle gave him the name Chiko.

Career

In 2007, Chico Bean was living in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he began his comedic career. His comedy career took a big turn when he and fellow comedians Darren Brand and B-Daht started a show called “Freestyle Funny Comedy Show.” Then, he and his two friends began doing stand-up comedy at comedy clubs, universities, and colleges.

Later, he tried out for the “Fresh Faces of Comedy Stand-Up Show” with Nick Cannon. Chico couldn’t do an excellent job at his audition, but Nick Cannon helped him by telling him that he was a good comedian.

Ultimately, he was chosen for the fifth season of the MTV show “Wild’ N Out,” where he became a massive star and one of the most important cast members. Later, Chico Bean got a lot of praise for his fights against the rapper Safaree in a Wildstyle and with another cast member, Karlous Miller, in a Sucka MC Battle.

Personal Life

Chico Bean and his mother, Tawanda Bean, had a hard time after Chico’s father was killed on the streets of Washington, DC. Aside from that, Chico Bean didn’t say anything else about his wife or their relationship.

He often posts pictures of himself and his daughter on social media sites like Instagram. We do know that he has a daughter, though. Her name is Pierce Chanel.

Frequently Asked Question

What’s Chico Bean’s Age?

Chico Bean was born in Washington, DC, on February 20, 1987. He will be 35 years old in 2022.

How Much Does Chico Bean Make a Year?

Chico Bean makes more than $300,000 a year.

How Much Does Chico Have in the Bank?

As of 2022, Chico Bean’s net worth is about $4 million US.