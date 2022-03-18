We Know So Far About Netflix’s Chicken Run 2: Everything We Heard as of Now!

Chicken Run 2 will be available on Netflix sometime next year, and we’ve received the first look at the film to commemorate the wonderful news.

Following the confirmation of a sequel to the Aardman classic in 2018, it was revealed in 2020 that Aardman has teamed with Netflix for the sequel. After that, it took another two years before we heard any additional information about the film, but the wait was well worth it.

In a statement released on January 20, 2022, Aardman confirmed the plot elements and cast members for the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel, which will be titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and will be released in 2022.

Chicken Run 2 Release Date

In a statement, Aardman announced that Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be available on Netflix in 2023, although they did not provide a particular date for when it will be released.

Because Aardman is sure enough about the sequel’s arrival that it will be announced next year, we can only infer that it will be released in 2021, as was previously confirmed back in 2020.

According to RadioTimes.com, a limited cinema release is planned in conjunction with the Netflix release in 2020, so you may be able to see the sequel on the big screen whenever it is made available on streaming services.

Chicken Run 2 Cast

Chicken Run 2, which has been in development for nearly two years, has now revealed its official title and cast. Finally, some clucking!

Chicken Run 2 will be released exclusively on Netflix in the United States next year and will see the return of Ginger, Rocky, Babs, Bunty, and Mac as they go on yet another eggciting journey.

Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson will not reprise their roles as Ginger and Rocky, respectively, and will be replaced by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, who will voice the characters.

The sequel to the renowned Aardman animation, titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – yes, that is the official title – will reunite Ginger, Rocky, and their new chick Molly when their “peaceful” island life is disrupted by a “new and dreadful menace,” according to the trailer.

This time, however, we’re not talking about desserts.

Molly will be voiced by Bella Ramsey, while Babs, Bunty, and Mac will be voiced by Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, and Lynn Ferguson, all of whom will reprise their roles from the previous season.

Following in the footsteps of their predecessors, Aardman has confirmed that Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, and Nick Mohammed will all return for the sequel.

The following is the whole synopsis for Dawn of the Nugget: “Ginger has finally achieved her goal of establishing a calm island sanctuary for the entire flock, away from the dangers of the human world, after a near-fatal escape from Tweedy’s Farm.

“Ginger’s happy ending appears to be complete when she and Rocky become parents to a young girl named Molly.

“However, on the mainland, the entire chicken species is threatened by a new and terrifying menace. Ginger and her squad are determined to break in, even if it means jeopardizing their own hard-won freedom. This time, they’re breaking in with a vengeance!”

Chicken Run 2 Plot

The Netflix announcement was accompanied by the release of the first official storyline summary, which describes the sequel as being essentially the inverse of the original film.

“After pulling off a life-threatening escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her ideal – a tranquil island haven for the entire flock, away from the hazards of the human world,” the book’s synopsis says.

“When Ginger and Rocky become parents to a young girl named Molly, Ginger’s happy ending appears to be complete. However, on the mainland, the entire chicken species is threatened by a new and horrific menace.

“Even if it means jeopardizing their own hard-won independence, Ginger and her squad are determined to break in this time!”

Chicken Run 2 Trailer

Although production may have begun, we don’t expect to see any footage from the film for some time because stop-motion animation is a time-consuming process.