Chicago Fire Season 11 Release Date: Which Member of the Chicago Fire Cast Is Departing the Show?

Several changes have occurred throughout Season 10 of the Chicago Fire. In the past few episodes, we’ve seen Casey (Jesse Spencer) depart, Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) arrive, and complications in the love life of Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Violet (Katie Holmes) (Hanako Greensmith).

Some fans are already looking ahead to Season 11, despite the fact that half of the season has yet to be completed and there are still plenty more tales to tell. Even though the Chicago Fire has already been extended for the eleventh season, the specifics of that season have remained a secret.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 11 and when it will be available.

When Will Season 11 of Chicago Fire Be Released?

Every year, Chicago Fire, along with Med and PD, airs around the same time on the NBC television network. This means that season 11 will premiere in September 2022, following a hiatus of many months between seasons. The specific day for a season premiere is generally not disclosed while the previous season is still airing, so it will be released as we get closer to the premiere date of the season.

Seasons one through six of the ten-season Chicago Fire premiered in September, with the majority of episodes showing around the end of the month. Typically, the show premieres on the last Wednesday of the month, which means that season 11 will premiere on September 28 provided all goes according to plan.

There have, however, been some notable exceptions to this norm. After the first season of Chicago Fire premiered on October 10, 2012, and seasons 4 and 5, the show continued to air on or around Halloween each year. Given that this scheduling method hasn’t been employed in prior years, it’s reasonable to assume that it won’t be used this year as well.

Because it was the only season to premiere in November, Season 9 of Fire was a rare anomaly in television history. In addition to the COVID-19 outbreak, the difficulty the showrunners and producers had in making the episode while following safety regulations were contributing factors.

Because of the pandemic-related worries, season 9 only had 16 episodes, making it the season with the fewest episodes ever produced for a single season.

As soon as new schedule information becomes available, we’ll put it right here.

Which Member of the Chicago Fire Cast Is Quitting the Show?

NBC’s Chicago Fire bid a fond farewell to Jesse Spencer’s character Matt Casey on Wednesday night, and the actor believes his character’s exit was “beautiful.” “It brings 10 years to a close for me,” Spencer said when asked about his departure from the series by members of the media.

Season 11 Cast of Chicago Fire

The cast for our next series will be revealed soon, so please check back soon for more information about the project and the cast.

Jesse Spencer plays Lieutenant Matthew Casey.

Taylor Kinney plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide.

Senior Firefighter Randall is played by Christian Stolte.

Joe Minoso plays firefighter Joe Cruz.

The Paramedic in Charge will be Monica Raymund.

Spoilers for Season 10 of Chicago Fire

Severide and Kidd appear to be getting married, and Casey will be the best man. It’s not clear if it will be a massive undertaking, or even take place this season.

As a bonus, Cruz is expecting a kid, so there’s a baby shower that calls for extra actors as well.

At 51, there isn’t a place for another lieutenant. Kidd passed the lieutenant’s test Will she wait till a better opportunity comes her way before moving on? In an effort to help her locate a place to call home, Chief Boden has made a few phone calls on her behalf.

In the event that Boden is promoted to the deputy district chief, he may have to step down from his current job.

The moment has come for Violet and Blake Gallo to figure out how to proceed with their relationship now that Violet is a full-time employee at Firehouse 51.

Season 11 of Chicago Fire Ratings

The tenth season of Chicago Fire has an average 18-49 rating of 0.80 and a live+same day rating of 7.08 million viewers (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). According to the live+same day ratings, the demo dropped 15% and the viewership dropped 2% from season nine to season ten (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Since further delayed or streamed viewing is not included, these numbers are a good indicator of how well a show is performing relative to others on the same channel. More popular shows are regularly renewed while less popular shows have their contracts terminated, regardless of other economic factors. Learn how Chicago Fire stacks up against other NBC shows.

Where Can You See This Chicago-Based Television Series?

In the United States, this series may be seen on the NBC television networks, which act as the show’s official distribution channel. We have always recommended our viewers to only watch their favorite shows on the official platform, and we will continue to do so in the future.

It is also possible to watch this series online on a variety of different platforms. This episode may be viewed even if you haven’t seen any of the other episodes of the series on Netflix, Hulu, or Peacock because it is available on these streaming sites.