Chicago Crane accident: Services restored, Investigation is on

A major crane accident devasted the area near CTA station. However, the power is brought back and the cleanup work is in continuation. On Wednesday afternoon a large crane was disintegrated right next to the CTA tracks. It was at the Bryn Mawr station in Edgewater. It caused a huge loss to nearby cars. The cars were crushed which resulted in evacuations.



As per the Chicago Fire Department, a 200-ton capacity drill head construction crane was tipped over. This crane was in use. According to the CTA officials, the crane fell off the tracks near Bryn Mawr. It was onto street level, into an alley, and is now in a dangerous position.



An 18-unit residential building was evacuated soon after the accident. All residents could get out safely. It is to be noted that the private contractor is paying for them to stay in hotels. This will be done until it is safe for them to return to their homes. Even the evacuated residents are not left alone to go back to their homes, in case they want to get some of their belongings back. They are only allowed with an escort to do the same.



“We just heard a big boom. And then my computer screen went dark,” Conor Sullivan said.



ComEd also came to the rescue. It was working to cut power to the utility pole. It was done so that the workers could stabilize the crane to disassemble and remove it. ComEd said that almost 101 customers were without electricity in the area of West Bryn Mawr and North Winthrop. However, it is restored on Thursday.



Various videos took to the internet showing how the crane collapsed and created a moment of hue and cry.



This accident caused delays on the Red, Purple, and Brown lines too. Though now the services have since been restored. People can even now deboard at the Bryn Mawr station.



In this entire incident, no injuries have been reported. CTA is still investigating the causes of this incident. They are yet to find out what made the crane tip-off.