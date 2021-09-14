Charmed Season 4 all set to Charm Us All Once again

Supernatural shows, along with some drama, comedy and romance can be just what you need to spend some enjoyable time with your family or alone.

They provide you full-on entertainment and sometimes make ghost life relatable to yours so that you can explore the supernatural world with more enthusiasm without getting scared. Shh, ghosts too get hurt when someone gets scared of them.

And my friends this time at the end of this year sets the perfect time for enjoying such shows with halloween approaching.

One such show which is gonna arrive soon is the season 4 of the popular supernatural drama series “Charmed“. To know everything about Charmed Season 4, read the article till the end.

About the show, Charmed

Charmed is a remake of the superhit American series by Constance M. Burge with the same name aired in the 2000s. The reboot of the show is made under Poppy Production and Reveal Entertainment.

Season 1 of Charmed premiered on October 14,2018 originally on The CW Network. There are 3 Seasons of the show as of now and a 4th season has also been announced in February 2021.

There are 59 total episodes of the show Charmed with each episode having a runtime of approximately 40-43 minutes.

Plotline of the Charmed Season 4

It will pick up from where the season 3 left off i.e. where the Charmed Ones go up against the Whispering Evil, a formless evil that used their friend, Jordan , to escape the prison plane known as the Tomb of Chaos.Mel and Maggie are in search of some spell which can save Macy’s life,meanwhile harry makes a huge sacrifice for the sake of his love.

The series Charmed also features LGBTQ characters and storylines on feminism and they do so mostly through Melanie Vera. Mel is one of the most important characters of this series. Mel is a gay who has had some good and bad relationships so far. Mel is a witch with supernatural abilities, due to her being a Charmed One. Mel believes that throughout history, strong women were called witches and they are. They have to unite to change the power dynamics, right the ship, and change the course of humanity.

Mel Vera, along with Maggie Vera ( younger maternal half sister of Mel) and Macy Vaughn ( elder maternal half sister of Mel) together form the “Charmed Ones”, the most powerful trio of witches who also have the support of some good, powerful and formerly disbanded affiliates like “The Sarcana”, “The Elders” and the Magical community.

The “Charmed Ones” have the responsibility on their shoulders to battle against the evils in the form of “The Source of All Evil” , “The Perfecti”, “The Conqueror” etc. while dealing with their personal drama which adds a special touch to this series and makes it more interesting.

When will Charmed Season 4 release?

Season 3 ended on 23 July 2021. However, the dates of release of season 4 is uncertain till now but it will soon arrive as the company wants to go back on track again with season 4.

There are 13 total episodes to be expected in the fourth season of Charmed. In season four of Charmed, Mel and Maggie will find their lives significantly transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But things take a complicated turn when the two sisters realize that their grief can deprive them of their magical powers forever and at this point, the third charmed witch enters their life who proves to be a blessing for them in their pursuit of fulfilling their destinies.

And we will see that a new mysterious enemy is rising behind the shadows with really evil intentions. It will be interesting to find out how the Charmed Ones” cope up with the loss of loved ones while fighting the Evils.

Starcast Of Charmed Season 4

The star cast for the fourth season of the show is not finalised yet.

Here, we are presenting you the list of all the main actors who have been a part of the previous Seasons of the show.

Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera

as Mel Vera Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera

as Maggie Vera Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada

as Niko Hamada Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn

as Macy Vaughn Ser’Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette

as Galvin Burdette Nick Hargrove as Parker Caine

Ratings and Reviews of Charmed

Despite enjoying immense popularity and love from the audience, Charmed couldn’t manage to sustain its viewership for long.

The show had got an extremely low ratings of 4.6/10 on IMDb and only 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Official Trailer Of Charmed Season 4

It seems that fans have to wait a little longer for the trailer of Charmed Season 4 since the show is still under its production stage. But till then you can watch the Trailer of Season 1 of Charmed by clicking the link given below.

Where To Stream Charmed Season 4

You can watch all the episodes of Charmed on Netflix and the official CW Channel.

Conclusion

Well, it’s certainly difficult to hold ourselves back after getting confirmation of the 4th Season of Charmed and like you ,we too are waiting for its release date to be out super soon.

