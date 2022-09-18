Charli D’amelio: How Did She Become So Well-known?

American internet celebrity Charli D’Amelio was born on May 1, 2004, and goes by the name “Charli D’Amelio”. She had been a competitive dancer for over a decade before she launched her social media career in 2019. Her first posts were dance videos on the platform TikTok, which quickly became popular. Until Khaby Lame surpassed her in 2022, she held the title of the most-followed creator on the platform, which she achieved quickly after debuting.

As of 2021, D’Amelio has starred in both the Hulu docuseries The D’Amelio Show and the Snap Original reality show Charli vs. Dixie, and she made her film debut in 2020 as a voice actor in the animated film StarDog and TurboCat. She has also written a book, started a podcast, and created a line of nail polish, a mattress, a makeup line, and a line of clothing. She has more than 50 million and 100 million TikTok followers, respectively, and is the platform’s highest-paid star in 2019, per Forbes. Many people consider her to be TikTok’s most popular user.

Early Life

On May 1, 2004, in Norwalk, Connecticut, Charli D’Amelio was born to photographer/former model mother Heidi D’Amelio. Marc D’Amelio, a businessman and a former Republican candidate for the Senate in Connecticut, is mentioned in. She was inspired to become an internet celebrity after seeing her older sister, Dixie, who also became famous in this way. She started dancing at the age of three and competed for more than a decade before launching her TikTok career in 2019. She used to go to the exclusive King School in Stamford, Connecticut, but after her TikTok fame, she started taking classes online instead.

Career

D’Amelio began posting on TikTok in May 2019 with a lip-syncing video alongside her friend. Her first video to gain traction was a side-by-side video (known on the platform as a “duet”) with user Move With Joy, which was posted in July 2019. Since then, her content has primarily consisted of videos dancing to trending songs on the platform. D’Amelio received online backlash for not crediting dancer Jalaiah Harmon, the original creator of the dance, after a New York Times profile of Harmon revealed her as the original creator of the dance. As a result, D’Amelio began regularly crediting the creators of the dances she performed. She also joined the collaborative dance group, Renegade.

Also Read: Inquiring Minds Want to Know Who is Adam Collard? A Love Island Member Explained

Ex-Sony Music executive Barbara Jones signed D’Amelio to her management company, Outshine Talent, in the latter half of 2019, and the entire family signed with United Talent Agency in the first month of 2020. During Bebe Rexha’s opening set for the Jonas Brothers in November 2019, she invited D’Amelio to perform with her. She started her own vlog channel on YouTube under her own name that same month.

D’Amelio was one of many famous faces to appear in a Super Bowl ad for Sabra Hummus in February 2020.

She and her sister worked with UNICEF on an anti-bullying campaign in March of 2020, and she appeared in the Nickelodeon special #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, hosted by Kristen Bell.

During the same month, she collaborated with Procter & Gamble to launch a TikTok campaign called #DistanceDance Challenge, the success of which was lauded by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was nominated for a Streamy Award in the category “Social Good Campaign” because of her work on the campaign. She also overtook American social media star Loren Gray to become TikTok’s most-followed user and the platform’s first to reach 50 million followers. In April of 2020, D’Amelio sang “We’re All In This Together” from High School Musical on the ABC television special The Disney Family Singalong.

In May 2020, Charli D’Amelio was included in the celebrity lineup for the television special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, hosted by LeBron James. She starred as Tinker in the June 2020 U.S. release of the 2019 animated children’s film StarDog and TurboCat. D’Amelio starred alongside her family in a series of unscripted docuseries. She also co-starred with her sister in the Snap Original web reality competition show Charli vs. Dixie. In September 2021, she was announced as a contestant for the thirty-first season of Dancing With The Stars.

Reputation in the Eyes of the Public

She has been called the “reigning queen” of the video-editing app. Much of her appeal has been attributed to her content being seen as relatable and authentic. Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie faced backlash after a video of them eating paella was posted in November 2020. Users accused Charli and Dixie of acting “rude” towards personal chef Aaron May. She lost one million followers on TikTok in less than one day following the controversy.

Also Read: Karen Bass Net Worth: Biography, Net Worth, Facts, Rumors, and More!

Charity and Protest

In the wake of D’Amelio’s meet-and-greet in November 2019, she and her family donated the proceeds to a cause supporting those with special needs.

D’Amelio gave the Norwalk Hospital in her hometown of Norwalk, Connecticut, $50,000 in April 2020 so that the hospital could buy essential supplies for its staff in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

D’Amelio has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, including posting a video to TikTok in 2020 during the protests over the killing of George Floyd.

As part of Giving Tuesday in 2020, D’Amelio and TikTok contributed $100,000 to the American Dance Movement, a group that works to expand access to dance education in the United States.

Private Matters

In an anti-bullying campaign for UNICEF, D’Amelio said, “Some of the most hurtful comments that I read about myself online are about my body shape, my body type, which hits close to home because I struggled a lot with body image, body dysmorphia, and bad eating habits. D’Amelio has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and body shaming.

In an interview with Variety, D’Amelio said, “I consider myself a normal teenager that a lot of people watch, for some reason. It doesn’t make sense in my head, but I’m working on understanding it.”

Explanation

Charli D’Amelio was born on May 1, 2004, in Norwalk, Connecticut. Her first posts were dance videos on TikTok, which she started posting in 2019. She has more than 50 million and 100 million TikTok followers, respectively. Charli D’Amelio was one of many famous faces to appear in a Super Bowl ad for Sabra Hummus. She has been called the “reigning queen” of the video-editing app TikTok.

In September 2021, she was announced as a contestant for the thirty-first season of Dancing With The Stars. D’Amelio gave the Norwalk Hospital in her hometown of Norwalk, Connecticut, $50,000 in April 2020. She and her family also donated $100,000 to the American Dance Movement. The dance group works to expand access to dance education in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Charli D’Amelio now?

18 years, May 1, 2004.

Did Charli delete TikTok?

Because of the hundreds of death threats left on her most recent TikTok, Charli D’Amelio has decided to delete it.

How Did Charli Become So Well-known?

Among TikTok users, Charli D’Amelio has more than 125 million of the most avid fans. D’Amelio’s dancing and choreography won her a lot of fans. Recently, she starred in “The D’Amelio Show,” a Hulu series about her L.A.-based family.