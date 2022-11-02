Chainsaw Man Release Date Update: Everything About the Cast and Plot!

Everything you need to know about the new anime Chainsaw Man, who we don’t think will use his power to trim hedges.

Chainsaw Man is finally going to come out. The anime has finally hacked its way onto our screens, giving us our first look at Denji, who was brought back from the dead as a demon with the ability to turn his head into a chainsaw. His voice is done by Kikunosuke Toya.

Fans of the Japanese studio MAPPA’s previous work, such as Attack on Titan and the Tatsuki Fujimoto manga it’s based on, are very excited about the new show.

Those who have already watched the first episode, “Dog and Chainsaw,” know that it’s not for the faint of heart because it has a lot of violent and bloody scenes. Lucky for us, they have a lot of funny parts to make them easier to watch.

Want to know more about the show, like when you can watch the second episode of Chainsaw Man? Continue.

When Will Chainsaw Man Come Out?

Chainsaw Man was first shown on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, October 11th. The second episode will come out on Tuesday, October 18th. There are 12 episodes in the season as a whole.

The platform is available in the UK, and viewers can try it for free for 14 days before buying a subscription for as little as £4.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

People in different parts of the world can watch the first episode at different times. Those in the UK can watch episode 1 at 5 pm BST. The same is true for the second episode.

Also Read: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Release Date: It Might Be Released in 2023!

People Who Played Roles in Chainsaw Man

MAPPA recently announced that Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) will be playing Denji, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) will be playing Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon and My Hero Academia) will be playing Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai Kadota (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) will be playing Power.

We also know that the team behind the camera is made up of a lot of anime veterans, like director Ryu Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen), scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan), and action director Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover).

We also know that Kensuke Ushio (Devilman Crybaby) will write the music and that Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) and Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Devilman Crybaby) will design the characters and devils, respectively.

Here are all the main characters, devils, and human-devil chainsaw hybrids we know will be in the series:

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji

Chainsaw In the world of Man, devils are born from people’s fears, but they can make deals with people to let them use some of their power.

Denji, a young, sad teenager, is trying to pay off the debt his late father owed to the yakuza by working as a devil hunter, with a little help from Chainsaw Devil Pochita, who looks like a dog. But when the yakuza betray Denji and let a devil kill him, Pochita makes a deal to die so that his dead friend can come back to life and give Denji his powers.

Denji can now pull a string on his chest to turn into Chainsaw Man, a mix of human and devil with a chainsaw for a head and two chainsaw blades on his arms. He works for the government as a Public Safety Devil Hunter.

Tomori Kusunoki as Makima

Makima is a cryptic young woman in her twenties who also works as a Devil Hunter for the Department of Public Safety. Makima is in love with Denji, and Denji is well aware of this fact. Makima uses her attraction to Denji to exert power over him, and she uses Chainsaw Man to further her own mysterious goals.

Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa

Aki is also a Public Safety Devil Hunter. She works in Makima’s special Division 4 squad with Denji. Aki has a deal with the Curse Devil and Future Devil, just like Denji did with Pochita. In exchange for his life, he can use a powerful spike and see a few seconds into the future.

Aki is a reliable devil hunter. When he and Denji are alone, he starts to open up to him which later shows that he really cares about him and Power, even though they fight a lot.

Fairouz Ai Kadota as Power

Power is a young woman with pink hair who can change into a blood fiend with red horns. She is friends with fellow Public Safety Officers Denji and Aki. At first, Power is very violent and only cares about herself. She doesn’t care about anyone else but her cat, but she bonds with Denji and Aki, who become her first friends.

Trailer for Chainsaw Man

In August 2022, a trailer for Chainsaw Man came out. This gave us a brand-new look at the show before it came out in October.

Chainsaw Man’s first episode aired on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Check out the rest of our Science Fiction and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Also Read: LA Finest Season 3: There is No Update Regarding Third Season!

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is now on sale. If you subscribe now, you can get the next 12 issues for only £1. Listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey to hear more from TV’s biggest stars.

Final Words

Chainsaw Man was first shown on Crunchyroll on October 11th. There are 12 episodes in the season as a whole. The first episode, “Dog and Chainsaw,” has already been released. It’s not for the faint of heart because it has a lot of violent and bloody scenes. The film stars Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Tomori Kusunoki as Makima.

Denji is a mix of human and devil with a chainsaw for a head and two chainsaw blades on his arms. Chainsaw Man’s first episode aired on Crunchyroll on October 11, 2022. Fairouz Ai Kadota as Power is a young woman with pink hair who can change into a blood fiend. She bonds with Public Safety Officer Denji and Aki, who becomes her first friends.