Chad Johnson Net Worth: How much did He Make in NFL?

Chad Johnson has been a famous free agent wide receiver on the national football team. Chad Johnson played 11 seasons in the National Football League and won 6 time Pro Bowl.



Chad Johnson’s name was earlier Chad Ochocinco, which he changed in 2008.



Chad Johnson faced many ups and downs in his career yesterday, but despite all these ups and downs, Chad Johnson earned $5 million in his 11 years career. Johnson earned most of his money from the National Football League, apart from the National Football League, many ventures, endorsement deals and many TV show appearances are the main source of his income.

Chad Johnson had to face many legal problems in his career, due to which his earnings show little.

Endorsement deals of Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson has done endorsement deals with many big brands in his career, in which the name of Reebok, GoDaddy and Unilever degree men deodorant are prominent.

Johnson was arrested in 2012 due to domestic battery charges, due to which he lost many endorsement deals including with drink company Zico.

TV show appearances

A major part of Chad Johnson’s earnings has come from his TV show Appearance. In addition to participating in TV shows, Chad Johnson also launched his TV shows, in which “Child, Please” and “The T.ocho Show” were quite famous.

Chad Johnson’s House and Cars

Chad Johnson bought a 3400 square feet six-bedroom and six-bathroom house with a loan of $150,000, which he could not repay.

Chad Johnson bought a smart card instead of buying exotic cars and later redesigned it accordingly. The original price of that car is said to be $18000.