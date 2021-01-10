CES 2021 trends to look for in TV streaming, fitness apps, video chat software and more

Ultrahman



This is part of the story This, Our authors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of Virtual Virtual CES 2021.

CES 2021 There will be a different technology show in a very different year. Most of us have had to give up everything from movie theaters to gyms in favor of streaming services, fitness apps and video chat sites – technology innovation for software and services provides a place at the top of the pyramid. That evolution will be on display at the virtual conference.

None of the Las Vegas floors are walkable, but new products are being tried Integrate your TV streaming, Use your brain waves to relieve stress And Improve your sleep, Applications and services that have been the focus of our entertainment, fitness and work and social life will play a major role in CES this year, taking advantage of the naturally occurring virtual environment.

Here are some of the services, applications and software trends we expect at CES 2021.

Streaming services like closing movie theaters

Although there will be very few large media companies at CES 2021, we will get an overview of how some key features from movies to streaming services are progressing. CNET’s John Soulsman Report. The Warner Bros. President will deliver a keynote address Hobby changed, And discuss the company’s plans Release all of its new movies for streaming this year Ann HBO Max On the same day it came to theaters starting last month Wonder Woman 1984.

Other CES panels will discuss Amazon, Stars, Pluto TV executives and more Massive increase in streaming service subscriptions Since the onset of the infection locks last March.

Although we do not expect announcements from major players such as Netflix or Hulu, it seems that streaming service subscriptions will continue to increase by 2021, especially when more shows and movies change hands or premiere. Visit to the office NBC’s Peacock Subscriptions may have been raised this month, for example Wonder Woman did it for the 1984 HBO Max.

Epidemic is leading the way in home entertainment and video chat equipment

As corona virus cases and large numbers of people in many parts of the world enjoy themselves at home, home entertainment retailers will be showcasing tons of new TVs, soundbars and streaming devices at CES 2021.

We already have a vision The new Sony TVs boast huge, bright OLED screens And run New Google TV streaming system. Samsung will also be showcasing a ton of new home entertainment products Large Microlet TVs It allows you to watch up to four shows at once, QLED TVs that come in 4K and 8K resolution And Soundpark with loudspeaker microphones Improve your home theater experience.

On the video chat page, we’ve seen many vendors zoom in, improve on your experience with Microsoft teams or your preferred service, job or socialization. Such companies Owl Labs, j5create And Labano It will feature 360-degree cameras and related software, while Crew Inbox claims to offer a professional-quality plug-in and play remote video production solution.

It remains to be seen if any of these will be as widely caught as the popular smart home tools Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest and Facebook portal, All of which now support Zoom and other video chat sites. But many will work from home until one Covit-19 vaccine Widely available, these products will receive some interest.

Fitness applications, services and products are becoming popular

As an epidemic closed or limited use of many gyms and fitness classes starting in March, Home fitness products, applications and services Saw great growth. At CES, we expect to see many new offerings in this category. Ultrahman, A new health and fitness application introduced at the event, uses a strategy such as a master class to help improve meditation, training and sleep with the help of athletes, neuroscientists, artists and psychologists. Wearable company Amsfit Connected Treadmill and Fitness Class Center is launching its new Amazfit Homestudio.

Samsung TVs also get into fitness action: Electronics company calls for a new feature in 2021 TVs Smart training Allows you to connect a webcam to your TV, so the Samsung Health app can track the progress of your workout and provide training and motivation.

Since people invest huge amounts of fitness equipment at home and the applications and services that come with them (see you, Peloton), it will be interesting to see if people are flocking when gyms are completely safe to return to. Return or stay at their home fitness studios. The fitness technology we see at CES may be a further sign of moving away from working out in gyms and living rooms.



The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not considered health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions regarding medical status or health objectives.