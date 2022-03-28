Cautious Hero Season 2: Is There a Release Date for the Season 2?

It’s better to be cautious than sorry, according to some individuals. This is the opinion of “Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered, But Too Cautious” champion Seiya, at the least. In order to save a world-class “S” in peril, the goddess Ristarte summoned the klutzy deity.

Despite her immense influence, Seiya maintains a Lhigh degree of moral rectitude. When he’s not training or preparing for battle, you’ll find him at the gym. And when it’s time to battle, he unleashes a torrent of brute power on even the smallest of opponents.

Light Tuchihi’s and Saori Toyota’s Japanese light novel series “Cautious Hero” soared in popularity before and after its anime adaptation (done by studio White Fox) was released in 2019. It was named one of the year’s top five anime shows by Anime News Network.

It was widely praised for its satirical take on the isekai genre, which has become increasingly overcrowded in recent years. There is no second season of “Cautious Hero” despite its success. Even still, the possibility of a second season is not ruled out, so supporters should stay cautiously hopeful. Here’s all we know so far about a Season 2 if it happens.

READ MORE: Grown Ups 3: When Can We Expect It? Exactly What You’re Looking For!

When Will Cautious Hero Season 2 Release Date

Everyone wants a release date, as always. And, as is customary in anime, nothing is ever as easy as it seems. Although no official reason has been given for the cancellation of “Cautious Hero” Season 2, White Fox still has a lot on its plate. In addition to “Cautious Hero,” the studio also worked on “Goblin Slayer” and “Re: Zero” sequels.

“Cautious Hero” Season 2 may at least be confirmed by the studio or the show’s distributors. Since White Fox has not commented on the topic, this might be a sign that Season 2 is not going to happen. Sadly, “Cautious Hero” may never see the light of day again, and only time will tell. Until then, there are manga and light novels to satisfy the “Cautious Hero” cravings.

Who Will Be in Cautious Hero Season 2’s Cast?

At the very least, if Season 2 of “Cautious Hero” is released, viewers will not have to wait long to find out who will star in the program. In light of the series’ ending events of Season 1, it appears that the series’ main cast of characters (as well as their associated voice actors) will make a return in Season 2.

When Season 2 of “Cautious Hero” finally arrives, and assuming the studio doesn’t make any significant casting changes, here are a few of the actors you can look forward to seeing (and hearing) when the show returns for its second season.

The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious by Light Tuchihi, illustrated by Saori Toyota! In this #lightnovel, you can never be too prepared! Especially if you’re Seiya🙃Just how far will this Hero go to secure total victory? Too far, most likely… pic.twitter.com/hKRzQ8dyNB — Yen Press (@yenpress) September 11, 2019

Ristarte and Seiya’s voice actors are a lock for Season 2 of “Cautious Hero” since they are the core duo of the show’s humorous chemistry. These two anime veterans are Aki Toyosaki and Yuuichiro Umehara, who have worked on a variety of notable series, including “K-On!!” and “Goblin Slayer” (via Myanimelist).

In addition to Shiori Izawa (Adenela), Ai Fairouz (Valkyrie), and Atutsi Ono (Valkyrie), there are more performers who are expected to return (Cerseus).

READ MORE: Clarkson’s Farm Season 2: Is Here, and Clarkson Has Shared a First Peek at the New Season: Is Here, and Clarkson Has Shared a First Peek at the New Season

What Will Be the Plot of Season 2 of Cautious Hero?

Our primary heroes had just vanquished the Demon Lord of Gaeabrande, rescuing the S-ranked world for which Seiya had been called when we last saw them. Seiya was resurrected a third time after dedicating his life to slaying the Demon Lord before being assigned a new world to save alongside Ristarte.

To go along with the news that Seiya and Ristarte were lovers in a previous life, the two are given the world Ixphoria, which they failed to rescue all those years ago.

Things aren’t going to be exactly the same this time, according to the summary for the following light novels (via Cautious Hero Wiki). It is now rated “SS” in terms of risk because Seiya and Ristarte failed to preserve it in their prior incarnations. Seiya has also been reclassified as a flute-playing bard.

Seiya’s struggle to rescue Ixphoria will be unlike any he has seen before, with new skills in a (kind of) fresh new universe. Despite this, the two remain undeterred. All it takes is a little caution and planning to complete the task.