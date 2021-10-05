Cause of the devastating California oil spill, anchor damage



Southern California coastlines are facing a devastating oil spill. Authorities are yet to gauge the exact reason for the spillage. The US Coast Guard is investigating the matter. But a tea cites that the spillage can be from an anchor of a ship that damaged the pipeline. Whether it is true or not, the US Coast Guard is yet to come up with any concrete results on the same.



If sources are to be believed then an anchor from a large commercial ship must have damaged one of natural gas drilling company Amplify’s oil pipelines. It must have happened when the anchor was dropped at the wrong location.



The anchor is believed to have dragged the pipeline nearly 150 feet from its initial location.



The damage to the pipeline took place some four miles off the coast of Huntington Beach. The rupture caused a spillage of 126,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean. The oil spillage occurred on 2nd October, Saturday. The oil slick has washed up ashore in Long Beach and Newport Beach. This unnatural phenomenon has killed a lot of flora and fauna. This oil spillage has caused posed a threat to the beaches.



Earlier Amplify had a track record of various regulatory issues. It had recorded many violations even before this spill.



Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued the State of Emergency in the wake of potential threats to public health and environmental impacts associated with this devastating spillage.



Politicians have publicly denounced the offshore drilling operations in the wake of the spill.