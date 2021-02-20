Carson Vents finally breaks the silence to say goodbye to Philadelphia

Carson Vents finally broke his m.

We have not heard directly before now-Ex Eagles Quarterback (Except for a Twitter ad) From his post game press conference after Jalan Hurts got the bench in the 13th week. It returned on December 6th.

On Friday evening, more than 24 hours after the news broke that he was being traded Indianapolis Golds, Wentz said goodbye to Philadelphia using his official Instagram account.

As expected, nothing particularly juicy here. There were no significant deficiencies and no explanations as to why he left. Beautiful standard professional athlete farewell message.

If you are interested Vents specific Bible verse here:

Therefore, because we are surrounded by such great witnesses, we will throw away all that is hindered and sin that easily entangles us. Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the forerunner and perfection of the faith, and run diligently for the race marked for us. For the joy he had set before him he bore the cross, wiped away its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

Former incumbents include Miles Sanders, Dallas Coyert, Avon Maddox, Boston Scott, Nathan Jerry, and Kamu Cruzier-Hill.

Vents already seems to be very happy to be joining the Golds.

The #Colts Players are expelled to keep Carson Vents as their cub. Whether Kenny Moore approaches him yesterday or Vents approaches players like Julian Blackman today, they are ready to go to work. Again the season is approaching. pic.twitter.com/tJXBMT2bRe – ndIndySportsOne February 19, 2021

See, Carson.