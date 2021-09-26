Captain America 4 : Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and Rumors.

The captain is back with a new sci-fi action thriller in season four. It is an upcoming superhero film based on the marvel comics superhero of the same name.

The film is a sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Is Chris Evans Present in the Film?

Evans toplined three previous Captain America films, including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Captain America: Civil War (2016), and retired from the role with Avengers: Endgame.

No director is attached, and Evans’ involvement/return remains unconfirmed. Marvel was tight-lipped as usual.

Captain America 4 Release Date

It’s still very early days and we don’t know if the project is actually in development, so there’s no official release date as yet.

The slate of upcoming Marvel movies is pretty packed already, with the pandemic forcing Disney to reshuffle release dates. Plus, many of the mega franchise’s forthcoming titles officially in development are still awaiting a release date, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man 3, and Blade.

Considering how closely interconnected the MCU is, whatever release date a fourth Cap movie gets will likely have to tie into existing storylines. Based on this, we don’t think we’ll see it in theatres until late 2022 at the very earliest, though a 2024 release date is more likely.

Captain America 4 Cast

Anthony Mackie will officially suit up in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Captain America 4” movie, co-written by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer Malcolm Spellman.

Mackie first appeared as Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon) in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and reprised the role in five subsequent movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passed on Captain America’s shield at the end of “AvengersEndgame,” Wilson officially assumed the mantle over the course of the Disney Plus series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Should the updated title screen be used as the movie’s title, we can expect Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes to appear. Despite getting off to a rough start, Bucky and Sam worked out their differences, so it would make sense for Sam to enlist the super soldier’s help against his latest foe.

Earlier in the year, there were also rumours that Chris Evans could return as Captain America, following his supposed exit from from the franchise in Avengers: Endgame. If Evans is set to return, it makes sense that it would be during a fourth Captain America movie.

Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell’s John Walker – aka the U.S. Agent – could also appear.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, has earned strong critical and fan reaction. Spellman assembled a nearly all-Black writers room for the series, which has been praised for bringing the Black experience to the forefront quite unlike any other superhero film or TV show before it. The series has tackled issues from discriminatory lending practices to the original sin of America building itself on the backs of Black people.

The series premiered March 19 to what Disney+ said was its biggest series debut audience ever, topping popular shows such as Marvel’s WandaVision and Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian.

Captain America 4 Plot

At this point, we have no idea of what the plot of Captain America 4 will be. Should the series work as a continuation of Sam’s story beyond his Disney Plus debut, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier certainly left plenty of loose threads for the winged Cap.

For one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Contessa Valentina Allegra said things were about to get weird when she recruited John Walker for an undisclosed future mission, so that could certainly come into play.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney

There’s also the possibility that Sharon Carter will go full villain, judging by that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier final post-credit scene. Spellman did have something to say about that.

“I think Sharon, how villainous is she? I don’t know. Do you know what I’m saying? Did she really hurt Sam at all in that storyline?” he told ComicBook.com. “Like, to me, Sharon could go all the way bad or could come back. Who knows where she’s going to go? Do you know what I’m saying? I don’t know. I haven’t put in a ton of thought. I might’ve just said too much right there.”

Of course, it’s also more than possible that a brand new storyline, connected to Marvel’s Phase Five, will be put in place for Sam’s first big-screen solo adventure.

Captain America 4 Trailer

Unsurprisingly, no trailer yet. But be sure to check back as we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest Captain America 4 news. It is expected to be released by 2023.

Writers and rumors:

Captain America 4 is being scripted by The Falcon and the Winter

Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman, along with series staff writer Dalan Musson.

A director hasn’t yet been set for Mackie’s film.

The unofficial title indicates this is Mackie’s vehicle, and it’s an exceptional career moment for the Juilliard-educated actor who has been a bright spot in every film he’s appeared in.

That includes the Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker, 8 Mile, and The Banker, to his turns as Falcon, the wingman of Captain America, who was handpicked by that superhero to succeed him.

The series involved his conflict in taking on the superhero persona.

Mackie played Falcon in six Marvel films beginning with Captain America: The Winter Soldier