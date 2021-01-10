Capitol doctor says lawmakers may have been victims of Govt-19 during riots

House Legislators may have been exposed to Govt-19 anytime They nodded When Wednesday riot In Capitol, the attending physician of Congress wrote in a letter to members and staff on Sunday.

“Many members of the House community were in security isolation [a] The room is where a large committee is located, “Dr. Brian Monahan added. “

He advised members to continue “routine daily corona virus risk reduction activities” such as social exclusion and symptom checks. As a precaution they said they would also test for the virus next week.

Members of Congress rushed to safety After supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building The election is an attempt to destabilize Congress from counting college votes and ensure the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

An interrogation room where several members were staying featured random masked social exclusion. Videos Posted on Social Media Show many members of Congress without masks in a crowded room.

The Govt-19 infection is still there Raging Across the United States when vaccines became available. So far, there are more than 22 million confirmed cases and more than 373,000 deaths in the United States.

More than 50 members of Congress have so far tested positive for the virus, according to NBC News.