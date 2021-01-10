Top News

Capitol doctor says lawmakers may have been victims of Govt-19 during riots

by

House Legislators may have been exposed to Govt-19 anytime They nodded When Wednesday riot In Capitol, the attending physician of Congress wrote in a letter to members and staff on Sunday.

“Many members of the House community were in security isolation [a] The room is where a large committee is located, “Dr. Brian Monahan added. “

He advised members to continue “routine daily corona virus risk reduction activities” such as social exclusion and symptom checks. As a precaution they said they would also test for the virus next week.

Members of Congress rushed to safety After supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building The election is an attempt to destabilize Congress from counting college votes and ensure the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

An interrogation room where several members were staying featured random masked social exclusion. Videos Posted on Social Media Show many members of Congress without masks in a crowded room.

The Govt-19 infection is still there Raging Across the United States when vaccines became available. So far, there are more than 22 million confirmed cases and more than 373,000 deaths in the United States.

More than 50 members of Congress have so far tested positive for the virus, according to NBC News.

Haley Talbot is co-producer at the NBC News Washington Bureau.

Image: Alan SmithAlan Smith

Alan Smith is a political correspondent for NBC News.

READ  Juju Smith-Schuster dances to the Bengal logo, despite setbacks, then pierces Van Bell during the game
0
Sigmund Shepard
Written By
More from Sigmund Shepard

Winter storm warnings issued Wednesday; Heavy snow is expected – CBS Baltimore

Baltimore (WJZ) – Much of Maryland will be under winter storm warnings...
Read More

You may also like

Eight nuns died within a week at the Govt-19 Wisconsin facility

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for covit, show Holts until January – deadline

‘Nightmare’ Australia Home Locking is called a human rights violation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *