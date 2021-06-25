Capitilio Invasion – Democrats launch special panel in US to investigate international

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday (24) that she would formally form a special committee to investigate the invasion of the U.S. Congress, just weeks after Republicans in the Senate blocked the formation of a U.S. Congress. Bipartisan style of 9/11 attacks.

"This morning, with great determination and sadness, I announce that the House has set up a select committee on the January 6 uprising," said Pelosi, a Democrat.

Pelosi described the attack on Capitol, the headquarters of the US Congress, as a "day of darkness" for supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

"We need to establish the truth of the day and see to it that such an attack does not happen again," he said.

The committee will be chaired by a Democrat leader, but the president said he hoped the upper house of the House would nominate "responsible" Republicans.

Pelosi also criticized the "cowardly" Republicans for obeying the orders of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in asking them to vote against forming a broad two-party group a month ago.

To start the commission, six Republicans broke ranks and voted with Democrats, but lost by four votes.

Loyal to Trump, and how the findings of the investigation could affect the 2022 midterm elections, the rest of the Republicans voted against starting the investigation.

Pelosi dismissed concerns that the public may reject the special panel's decision because it is not a full-fledged bipartisan committee.

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters attacked Capitol and blocked a session to confirm the victory of their Democratic rival and election winner, Joe Biden.

Later, thousands of members of the National Guard and police were mobilized in Washington to prevent further disturbances.

Some details have been released, but the commission is expected to have sub-powers.

With regard to the work schedule and final report, Pelosi pointed out that a full investigation would be given priority instead of quick decisions.

“The schedule will take as long as necessary,” he said.

Without a deadline, the process could drag on into next year, and Republicans are in a bad place when it comes to campaigning for re-election.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the number of arrests related to the attack exceeded 500.

"I assure the American people that the judiciary will continue to investigate the facts of this case on the basis of the evidence that comes out on January 6 to hold all the perpetrators accountable."