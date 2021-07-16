Eustachio was at the center of the Canadian team.

Canada and the United States qualified for the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in football, beating Haiti (4-1) and Martinique (6-1) in the second round of the group stage.

In Kansas City, Banos de Ferreira player Stephen Eustavio scored the Canadians' first goal and only one goal in the first half, five minutes later, on a free-kick perfect conversion.

In the second half, Kyle Loren scored twice, in the 51st and 74th minutes, with a second penalty, and in the 79th minute, Jr. Hoylett scored the fourth goal, and a penalty.

Haiti, who were reduced to 10 units in the 77th minute, were beaten by Stephen Lampes in the 56th minute due to the dismissal of Franுவாois Toolis.

The United States had even less difficulty overcoming Martinique, with Daryl Dyke, a Portuguese nanny player in Orlando, being the mainstay of the crowd, receiving a "biz" in the 14th and 59th minutes.

Samuel Camille, 23, Miles Robinson, 50, Kiazi Sardes, 70, and Nicolas Giochini, 90, scored the remaining goals for the Americans on their own, with Emmanuel Riviere Martinique, 64, on penalties.

After two games, Canada (8-2) and the United States (7-1) lead Group B by six points – against Haiti and Martinique – and in the final round, on Sunday, the team will discuss the winner.