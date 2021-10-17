Chihayafuru is one of those shows that can get a hold of the audience’s hearts right away and pull them in its direction. Fans are tremendously excited for Chihayafuru Season 4 after the previous season.

Kids, Shonen, Seinen, Shoujo, and Josei are the five main demographics in Animanga. Josei is the least well-known of the three. This genre, however, shines brightly thanks to Chihayafuru and Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu. Almost every fan who has seen these enjoys the experience.

Chihayafuru is a sports show at its core. The major topic and driving force of the show is Karuta. The series’ romance storyline, on the other hand, is what makes it so popular with fans. The love triangle has sparked a lot of debate, and the community is split between Taichi and Arata followers.

Let’s go into the specifics of Chihayafuru Season 4’s cast, narrative, release date, and trailer, as well as the release dates for Overlord Season 4 and Gleipnir Season 2 according to some insider information.

Will there be a fourth season of Chihayafuru?

There has been no official statement or news concerning the release date of Chihayafuru Season 4. Winter 2020 marked the end of the third season. Season 4 is difficult to forecast, given the five-year gap between the second and third seasons. However, the third season is set to be released in 2022.

Chihayafuru season 3 ending explaination

Chihaya discusses her future as a high school teacher/club advisor with her new homeroom instructor. Taichi’s mother is stunned to learn that Taichi is no longer number one in school, but she is even more surprised to learn that Taichi has departed the karuta club. Miyauchi-sensei is concerned about the state of Mizusawa Karuta Club and, to her surprise, discovers Sumire leading the club introductions. Tamaru, along with three other students, has joined as a new member.

Chihaya finds it difficult to play karuta since she only sees the karuta in black. She informs Fukasaku-sensei that she is the rock who crushes Taichi’s feelings in the Kazewoitami poem. Fukasaku-sensei advises her to learn something, anything that will assist her in her development. Taichi begins attending cram school, where he encounters Su (as a teacher). Meanwhile, Arata tries to form a karuta club at his high school by recruiting new members.

His juniors at Nagumo Society, Shun and Hiro Matsubayashi, are the first to join, but they still need two more members to become an official club. He recruits three additional people, and with Kuriyama-support, sensei’s they are able to organise a joint practise session with Fujisaki Karuta Club. Sakurazawa informs Arata that Taichi and Chihaya have both left the Mizusawa Karuta Club. He sends them a photo of his karuta club and invites them to a meeting at my Jing (for the high school championship).

What could expect fromChihayafuru season 4?

The manga now has 44 volumes in circulation. As a result, Chihayafuru Season 4 will have plenty of source material. The narrative was adapted up to Volume 26 in Season 3. Many fans are eager to move on to the manga because of how it concluded. Chihaya has rough days with Karuta after Taichi’s confession and subsequent desertion from the Mizusawa Karuta Club. Her emotions are all over the place, and it’s harming her performance. She now has a new challenge: regaining her composure and getting back into shape.

After the rejection, Taichi tries to move on. He needs to move on from Chihaya and how selfish she was with him. His relationship with Meijin becomes more solid, and he must improve in order to move forward in his life. He meets an odd new acquaintance!

Arata, on the other hand, is planning his own confession. He, too, establishes a Karuta club in order to compete against Mizusawa at the upcoming event. His life is full with obstacles, which he attempts to overcome while pursuing the Meijin position.

Release Date of Chihayafuru Season 4

VAP has stepped down as Producer, and Kodansha has taken his place. Nippon Television Network, as well as Nippon Television Music, will continue to support new seasons. TC Entertainment, a new producer, has also entered the fray. Sentai Filmworks will serve as the Licensors, as is customary.

The Studio is most likely to be a madhouse. This company has created masterpieces in a wide range of series, including Hunter x Hunter, Monster, and Kaiji. Chihayafuru is one of the company’s most popular and financially successful projects, and One Punch Man Season 3 will be released soon. Madhouse will undoubtedly return to produce Chihayafuru S4 in the future.

Will the whole cast returning for season 4?

The primary cast has been consistently good, and their performances have received a lot of attention. Indeed, this is one of those anime in which the voice acting is crucial. Due to the large number of poem recitals, really talented actors have been enlisted.

Chihaya will be played by Seto Asami again. Death Parade and Bunny Girl Senpai are two of her most well-known works. She will also appear in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen.

Miyano Mamoru is set to reprise his role as Taichi. His films include Ajin, Bungou Stray Dogs, and Aoi Bungaku.

Yuka Terasaki will reprise her role as Arata. On Naruto Shippuden, she was Itachi, a very popular character. She also starred in the film Inazuma Eleven.

Many others, such as Kayano Ai, Takashi Ohara, and Nara Tooru, will also return.

Premise of Chihayafuru

Yuki Suetsugu is the creator of the Chihayafuru manga. Since 2007, it has been publishing chapters in Kodansha’s Be Love – a monthly manga aimed at women – and has won Kodansha’s Manga Taisho award. Chihayafuru is a popular manga that has sold over 16 million copies.

Chihayafuru is based on the Karuta, a Japanese competitive sport. Chihaya developed a strong bond with the sport as a child, and it was through it that she met Arata and Taichi. They spent their childhood together playing the game.

Years later, Chihaya cherishes those experiences and continues to improve his game. Arata has moved away and is melancholy as a result of the loss of his grandfather. Taichi is head over heels in love with Chihaya, but he can’t admit it just yet. Chihaya creates a Karuta club in high school with the goal of becoming Queen!

