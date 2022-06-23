Call of Duty teases a Terminator-themed Vanguard/Warzone Crossover

After an update to Vanguard today and an update to Warzone tomorrow at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST, the crossover event will take place in Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune, which will be live in both games on June 22, following updates to both games today and tomorrow at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST.

Call of Duty movie crossover with Terminator

The official Call of Duty account tweeted earlier today, “Looks like some mercenaries scored an odd haul,” which referred to the unusual loot that the players had acquired. The absence of light makes certain precious metals appear more brilliant. Who is able to identify?

The message was accompanied by an image that showed a stack of gold bars and a single silver bar. It was later revealed that the image was composed of mimetic poly-alloy, which is the liquid metal that Skynet uses to make Terminator models including the T-1000, which are capable of shapeshifting and near-perfect mimicry.

The next Call of Duty movie crossover with Terminator will be the most recent in a long line of similar events. In the Rambo and Die Hard DLC that was released a year ago, 80s action stars John Rambo and John McClane were added to the games Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Mobile.

And throughout the past month, as part of Warzone’s Operation Monarch event, the movie monsters King Kong and Godzilla were let loose on Caldera in a mode that was only available for a limited time.

Call of Duty has collaborated with major Hollywood studios

It would appear like Call of Duty is dropping hints about the impending coming of Skynet and The Terminator. Just like Fortnite, Call of Duty has collaborated with major Hollywood studios on a number of occasions in the past. Although there are some notable outliers, Fortnite typically targets a relatively broad demographic of players. As a result, Call of Duty draws inspiration from some of the more hard-R intellectual properties, such as Saw, Scream, and Rambo.

The game’s greatest event was much more in the vein of Fortnite, as it featured King Kong and Godzilla battling it out on the island of Caldera as players fought on the ground below them. The battle took place while players were engaged in combat on the ground below them. It was a very historic occasion for the Call of Duty battle royale, despite the fact that the actual event was a bit of a mixed bag.

Call of Duty is already working on the next crossover

It would appear that Call of Duty is already working on the next crossover, as it has started dropping hints on social media about the impending arrival of Skynet and The Terminator. As of this moment, we do not know when it will happen or what it will exactly look like, but it appears as though it will be happening sometime during this season even though we do not know when it will happen or when it will happen.

It is also not typical for Call of Duty to tease things like this a very long time in advance, so it is possible that it will occur before the end of June or early in July.

It remains to be seen if the crossover will sport a skin that resembles Arnold or whether it will simply feature the conventional T-800, but either way, it is a thrilling concept nonetheless.