Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Information About Release Date and Early Access!

In a move that has never been attempted before in the franchise, Activision has revealed that the campaign for Modern Warfare 2 will go online before the entire launch of the game. This will give gamers the opportunity to jump in and finish the story earlier than usual. The information that you require is detailed below.

Players have been put in the position of having to make a difficult choice at the beginning of each new Call of Duty game for the past two decades. Should you get through the narrative first or leap straight into multiplayer on day one?

Many people, in their haste to acquire weapons quickly and gain prestige before the rest of the pack, neglected the single-player experience, which was frustrating for many. Activision is allowing everyone a significant amount of time to get an early peek at the Modern Warfare 2 campaign in an effort to prevent that scenario from occurring.

On a separate, early access launch ahead of the full release, players around the world can take their time completing the new plot and venturing through the current trip of Task Force 141.

In addition to this, completing the single-player campaign will provide you access to a number of bonus items that can only be used in the multiplayer mode of the game. This is an exhaustive summary of everything there is to know about it.

Modern Warfare 2 Early Access Date

The complete version of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 28, but players may get a head start on the campaign by beginning their run a week earlier, on Thursday, October 20. However, at this point in time, a specific release time has not yet been determined. As more information becomes available, we will make sure to keep you up to date on this page.

It is completely possible that we will be able to preload the game at least 24 hours in advance in order to guarantee that everything is ready to go, so make sure to keep an eye out for important timings regarding that as well.

Early Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Players only need to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on the platform of their choosing in order to get early access to the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. You are able to do this with any version of the game, provided that you have pre-ordered the digital version.

It is not yet known whether or if anyone who has placed physical preorders with merchants will also have the opportunity to enter the beta early.

Campaign Rewards for Modern Warfare 2

For many players, the sole purpose of the single-player campaign is to prepare them for the debut of the multiplayer component of the game. Activision, on the other hand, has disclosed a large variety of exclusive incentives that players may anticipate receiving simply for completing the single-player story mode of the game.

There is a wide variety of content available for grabs in this event, ranging from four unique Operators to a number of Double XP Tokens and Calling Cards of varying rarities. To make matters even better, an additional Blueprint for an Assault Rifle is reserved for players who finish the entire campaign. The following is an exhaustive list of everything that is available, presented in reverse chronological order:

“Soap’s Determination” is printed on my business card. Symbol: “What’s Done Is Done” (What’s Done Is Done) 30-Minute Double XP Token Token for 30 Minutes of Double Weapon Experience Gain “Chain connected” will be your calling card. Chuy Serves as the Base Operator 30-Minute Double XP Token Token for 30 Minutes of Double Weapon Experience Gain “Gaz” is your calling card. Base Operator: Nova 1 Hour Double XP Token Token for 1 Hour of Double Weapon Experience Shadow Company Ops is printed on your business card. Reyes is the Base Operator. 1 Hour Token with Double Experience Points 1 Hour Token with Double Weapon Experience Points Hutch is the Base Operator. Bonus: a blueprint for a weapon used by the Union Guard

If you start playing the game early, you will have a significant advantage when the multiplayer mode becomes available one week later. Not only will you have a better understanding of the game mechanics found in Modern Warfare 2, but you will also be in possession of a sizeable amount of content that is unique to your account.

