By The Grace Of The Gods Season 2: Is There Going to Be a Second Season of the Anime by the Grace of the Gods?

“By the Grace of the Gods” has a few characteristics in common with other isekai series like “KonoSuba” or “My Isekai Life.” Written by author Roy and drawn by artist Ririnra, the light novel series opens with its main character dying and being reincarnated in a fantasy sort of world.

The main character’s fate in “By the Grace of the Gods” could even top “KonoSuba” for the most humiliating death in anime, or at least offer itself as a viable candidate for the title. After all, few programs have the main character perish from a severe case of sneezing.

Yet the subsequent adventures in “By the Grace of the Gods” have a different tone than “KonoSuba.” Notably, instead of frenzied humorous escapades in a fantasy world, “By the Grace of the Gods” is a bit more slice of life, letting its hero take his time in the towns he visits and helping out others often without the need to fight.

In 2020, the light novels finally had a successful anime adaptation. Fortunately for fans, a new season of the “By the Grace of the Gods” anime has already been revealed.

Who’s in the Cast of ‘by the Grace of the Gods’ Season 2?

There is no official casting announcement for Season 2 yet. Ryouma Takebayashi, the anime’s central character, will likely continue to be voiced by Azusa Tadokoro. It’s possible that Eliaria Jamil and the rest of Ryouma’s family may show up again in season 2. Since they’ve worked together before, we’re certain that some of their respective voice actors will return for Season 3. Maybe we’ll meet some new people.

Inoue as Lulutia Kikuko

Inoue as Lulutia Hiroki

Yasumoto as Ryoma Takebayashi

Makoto Furukawa as Tabuchi

Yūki Kuwahara as Eliaria Daisuke

Ono as Reinhart Marika

Kōno as Miya Motomu

Kiyokawa as Gain Kikuko

What is the plot of Season 2 of By the Grace of the Gods?

As Ryoma sets off to create his own house after avoiding the threat of limur birds wreaking havoc in the Jamil family’s hamlet, the show’s first season ends on a cliffhanger. Ryoma’s slime monsters are anticipated to play a role in the second season’s plot. Despite the fact that the anime has mostly followed the original light novels, there are still a number more volumes that may be used for episodes in Season 2.

Ryoma, for example, begins making preparations for a second company quickly after leaving the Jamil family in Volume 4 of the book. In addition, he embarks on his first solo expedition and attends a wedding so lavish that even some of his world’s gods are invited (via J-Novel Club). Much of the light novel’s most important events will likely be covered in the second season of the “By the Grace of Gods” anime.

By The Grace Of The Gods Season 2 Release Date?

After 12 episodes, “By the Grace of the Gods” Season 1 came to a close in late 2020. There was a delay of months for confirmation on the show’s future. By the Grace of the Gods’ official anime website confirmed in June 2021 that production on the show’s second season has begun.

The release date for the new season has not yet been disclosed, which is a shame. First, the new season might air during the autumn anime season (which begins in 2022). In October 2020, the first season premiered, therefore this would be a comparable time frame. Otherwise, a 2023 publication date for “By the Grace of the Gods” is predicted.

Season 2 of “By the Grace of the Gods” has already been announced by Funimation for the United States. When Season 2 was confirmed, Funimation also announced that the next season will be aired live in Japan for the first time.

Because Funimation streamed the first season and produced the English dub, it seems reasonable that the website quickly confirmed its streaming intentions for “By the Grace of the Gods.” For the second season, the English dub is anticipated to be done by Funimation, despite the fact that they haven’t confirmed anything yet.

