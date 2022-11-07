Buried in Barstow Part 2 Release Date: Everything You Want to Know!

When a mother with a bad past wants to protect her daughter, she often does things that aren’t right. Hazel King is one of these caring mothers who want to live a normal life for her daughter’s sake. Buried in Barstow is an action-thriller that is mostly about Hazel, her dark past, and how hard she fights to keep her only child, Joy King, safe.

All of the people who liked this mind-boggling King mystery can’t wait for the next one. Is the next part of this series coming back or not?

The Release Date for Buried in Barstow 2

Buried In Barstow will definitely have a second part that shows more about Hazel’s dark past. At the movie’s end, it was said that Hazel would be back soon. In fact, there are rumors that this movie series will have at least four parts before we learn everything about Hazel’s past and figure out what’s going on in her present.

Even though the date hasn’t been set in stone yet, Buried in Barstow 2 is likely to come out in 2023. The second movie is already being made, and audiences should be able to watch it by the middle of 2023.

Buried in Barstow 2 Plot

In this second book, Hazel will fight for her life in a dangerous battle, and her enemy will get back at her with a vengeance. She would find out who tried to kill her and get revenge for herself and for Javier. When the people who almost killed Hazel took Javier, it wasn’t clear if he would come back alive or dead.

Also, Hazel and Elliot’s relationship hasn’t reached its fullest potential yet. Joy might find out about Hazel’s past, which she has worked hard to hide, and Travis, who Joy likes, could cause the mother and daughter a lot more trouble.

The Cast of Buried in Barstow 2

Hazel King, the runaway serial killer and teen mother of Joy King, is played by Angie Harmon. She is brave and possessive, and she runs a small cafe in Barstow to forget her past and focus on giving her daughter a better present. Hazel is a tough mother, a fearless killer, and a woman whose past still haunts her twenty years later.

Lauren Richards will play Joy King, Hazel’s angsty daughter. Joy’s relationship with Travis, who Timothy Granaderos play, is not clear. Travis is Joy’s boyfriend, but it is thought that he has something bigger in mind for the Kings.

Elliot is an assassin for Von, and he wants to bring Hazel back to Von. He is not just a killer; he is also a heart and lung surgeon. This is not yet proven, since almost everything Elliot says is a lie. What Elliot thinks is a job turns out to be a relationship that will change his life.

In this sequel, Javier, played by George Paez, Rudy, played by Brenden, and Carl, played by Exie, will return to help Hazel fight her past. Since Bruce McGill’s character Von and Gabriel Rodriguez’s character Phil die in the movie, they won’t be in the sequel. Bruce could have a part in this sequel if they need scenes from Hazel’s past.

Trailer for the Buried in Barstow Film

The Buried In Barstow 2 trailer isn’t out yet because the release date hasn’t been set. The movie is expected to come out in the middle of 2023, so the trailer should come out by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Where Can I Stream Buried In Barstow 2?

Buried in Barstow can only be seen on Amazon Prime and Lifetime’s online streaming service. Part 2 of this movie will soon be available to stream on this site, and people will be able to watch it online after it comes out.

Buried in Barstow: A Summary

Buried in Barstow is an action-packed thriller that shows Hazel’s struggles and the secrets from her past.

Hazel is a Las Vegas hitwoman who has run away and is raising her only child, Joy, by herself. Even though she had a strange past, she now runs a cafe in Barstow and lives a normal life. When Elliot walks into her cafe and orders food he can’t pay for, Hazel gives him a job and tries to keep their relationship professional. Elliot tries hard to see Hazel as just a job that his leader, Von, gave him, but he often fails and ends up falling in love with her.

On the other hand, Travis, Joy’s boyfriend, hurts her. Travis starts dating Joy, and Hazel almost buries him in a grave she dug. But Travis comes back to life at the end of the movie.

Von, the man who took Hazel off the street and trained her to be a killer, turns out to be Hazel’s father. He wants Hazel to run the business that the family owns. After Elliot tells her the whole story, Hazel kills him. On her way back, the people who came to take Javier away beat her up very badly.

The first part of Buried in Barstow ended with a cinematic climax where Hazel struggles to breathe in Elliot’s arms, Elliot screams that he will save her, Travis comes back from where he was thought to be dead, and Javier is taken.